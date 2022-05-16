Celonis Assembles Industry's Top Companies and Business Leaders on 12-City Execution Management World Tour

Rolls Out New Product Innovations and Center of Excellence Strategies to Maximize ROI and Value Velocity

SAN FRANCISCO, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Celonis, the global leader in execution management, today unveiled the full line up of speakers, products, and highlights for the 2022 Celonis World Tour . The Celonis World Tour kicks off at the Rosewood Sand Hill Hotel in Bay Area California and then rolls through 12 cities in the United States, Europe, and Japan. Celonis also released a new set of product enhancements and research findings that will help companies accelerate ROI and top, bottom, and green line value from process initiatives.

The Celonis World Tour is a series of live in-person events that will feature more than 100 of the industry's top companies, GSIs, industry experts, and Celonis leaders. The discussions will cover a wide range of topics including how to fight inflation, supply shortages, and recessionary factors with execution management. Speakers will showcase how the world's leading companies are dramatically improving performance by finding and fixing hidden inefficiencies in front office, back office, and supply chain processes.

Speakers from leading companies including Accenture, IBM, Bosch, Deloitte, HP, KPMG, the LEGO Group, LinkedIn, MARS, Nationwide Insurance, ServiceNow, Splunk, Uber, Constellation Research, HFS and more will share their best practices on applying data, intelligence, and automated actions to core business functions.

At each world tour stop, Celonis product leaders will showcase new enhancements for the Celonis Execution Management System (EMS) that help streamline the ability to integrate data, apply intelligence and trigger actions with the Celonis EMS.

New Celonis Data Integration user experience: This new, visually guided setup process will make integrating data into the Celonis EMS easier and faster. This will streamline the first step of every new customer engagement.

Enhanced Celonis Process Data Engine : The infusion of streaming data within the Celonis EMS is a game changing capability for companies to adjust processes and execute in real-time. The improved Celonis Process Data Engine enables customers to analyze large and complex process data sets, up to 52x faster than traditional SQL-based technology.

New Celonis Experiences for Microsoft: This new Celonis offering will let customers integrate with Microsoft Power BI to share process data more broadly, collaborate through Microsoft Teams, and trigger automations in Microsoft Power Automate. This allows customers to use the insights and actions from Celonis EMS in the systems and tools that they already use.

Enhanced Celonis Action Flows. Action Flows let customers apply intelligent automation to easily fix the process problems that the Celonis EMS finds. For example, customers can automatically trigger actions in SAP, Oracle, or Salesforce systems - or initiate workflows in ServiceNow, without touching the underlying systems.

New Celonis Execution Management Study Reports a Nearly Nine-Time Increase in Positive ROI Applying Centers of Excellence

Celonis released a new study conducted in conjunction with the Fraunhofer Institute for Applied Information Technology, available here in full. More than 200 Celonis customers participated in this research focused on the widespread benefits of Centers of Excellence for process initiatives.

Findings include:

Companies with a CoE are almost nine times more likely to achieve positive ROI: 100% of those surveyed agreed that having a CoE is valuable, whether they have one or not.

CoEs deliver powerful downstream benefits : 92% of customers agreed that a Celonis CoE increases transparency; 79% agreed that a CoE helps to better identify relevant use-cases; 75% agreed that a CoE has positive impact on cost savings; and 57% agreed that a CoE improves automation.

Connecting more processes brings more value : 85% of customers who connected five or more processes into a Celonis CoE have yielded positive ROI.

Scaling CoEs Across Departments Drives Higher Value: The more processes that are connected to a CoE, and the more departments a CoE supports, the greater the value. Customers reported a strong correlation between the size of a CoE and positive ROI.

"At BMW, our hybrid Celonis Center of Excellence has been the key enabler to most effectively leveraging the Celonis Execution Management System across our global organization since 2016," said Dr. Patrick Lechner, Head of Process Mining at BMW. "Based on many years of operational experience with Celonis, the CoE continues to give us valuable insights on best practices and success factors. We are always seeking to better optimize how we operate in all our business units starting from engineering to production to customer support and enabling."

"We have the ambition to apply process mining across our process landscape," said Timo Peters, Business Process Consultant at Nokia. "To achieve that, we want to expand user adoption on a daily basis with the Celonis Execution Management System. Our Celonis Center of Excellence is playing a crucial role in the roll out of Celonis, by providing tremendous insight into best practices for accelerating time to value, in particular with regards to change management, which is top on our priority list."

This research is the latest in a series of reports showcasing the value and momentum for the execution management movement. A recent report from the IBM Institute of Business Value found that 87% of Chief Supply Chain Officers plan to use execution management. And a recent Forrester Consulting survey found that 61% of business decision-makers will use, or are evaluating, process mining in the next 12 months, ranking it the top technology they plan to use to measure or improve their business processes.

