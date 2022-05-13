Rita Hill Wins Defense Contractor of the Year from Dayton Business Journal.

DAYTON, Ohio, May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Radiance Technologies (Radiance) would like to congratulate Rita Hill, Executive Vice President – National Security Sector, for winning Dayton Business Journal's Defense Contractor of the Year award as part of their 2022 "Who's Who in Aerospace & Defense" list. This annual list, compiled by Dayton Business Journal's editorial board, highlights the region's most influential business and military leaders in the aerospace and defense industries.

"Rita has done an incredible job shaping Radiance's National Security Sector into what it is today," said Radiance CEO Bill Bailey. "This award is well deserved."

Responsible for all aspects of the Radiance's National Security Sector, Ms. Hill directs over four hundred scientists, engineers, software developers, and analysts, providing technical solutions and delivering multi-intelligence products, SW development applications, and engineering services to several DoD and National Intelligence Centers, including the U.S. Air Force, Army, and Navy. Under Ms. Hill's leadership, Radiance has grown its strategy, customer relationships, and program execution. The company projects to create 100 new jobs and invest more than $900,000 over the next 3 years as part of its Dayton office expansion.

Ms. Hill has over thirty years of experience in Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance in the defense industry. Previously, she served as Senior Vice President for Radiance's Technical Intelligence Group. She led and executed the organization's profit and loss center, responsible for delivering technical solutions to solve vital customer processing, exploitation, and dissemination requirements. Key capabilities for the group include production and intelligence analysis, GEOINT/MASINT engineering, software development and sustainment as well as the integration, testing, and deployment of these systems, system and network administration, and research and development support.

