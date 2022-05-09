RightOnTrek Supports the Ukrainian War Relief Efforts Through Donations of Backcountry Meals

KALISPELL, Mont., May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RightOnTrek, Inc, the innovator in outdoor recreation services and the leading producer of backcountry adventure meals is joining the global effort to provide humanitarian help to those affected by the war in Ukraine by donating $40,000 worth of food supplies to help with Ukraine's refugee crisis.

The donation consists of 5,000 - 8,000 servings of backcountry meals typically used by backpackers, hunters, rangers, trail crews and others who work or recreate in the wilderness. The meals require no refrigeration and are made of fresh, healthy and high quality ingredients that are prepared in just a few minutes on a variety of simple stoves in the field conditions; therefore they are well suited to help with the immediate food crisis amongst the displaced refugees on the move from the war-ravaged Ukraine. Meals will be delivered via cargo plane to those working on the ground in Ukraine and with refugees in surrounding nations in partnership with Veselka Enterprises and St George Ukrainian Catholic Church of NYC.

"Our hearts are broken at the sight of the millions of the displaced Ukrainians who lost everything in this brutal war. At the same time, like the rest of the world, we are inspired by the bravery, resilience and humanity of the Ukrainian people facing this tragedy, and grateful to be able to help in this small way," says Victoria Livschitz, Founder and CEO of RightOnTrek. An immigrant from Kharkiv, Ukraine, Victoria herself came to the USA in 1991 as a political refugee from the Soviet Union. "RightOnTrek stands with Ukraine and remains committed to do whatever it can to help the Ukrainian people".

About RightOnTrek: RightOnTrek is a leader and innovator in outdoor recreation services that make epic wilderness adventures and transformative outdoors experiences accessible to everyone, from first-time family campers to lifelong elite mountaineers.

