LEGAL AUTOMATION GROUP ANNOUNCES THE LAUNCH OF MYLEGAL™

Software Built for Legal Departments Automates 20+ Common Workflows and Easily Customizes Exact Needs Utilizing Its Low Code/No Code Platform

IRVINE, Calif., May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Legal Automation Group, LLC (LAGL) announced today the commercial release of its groundbreaking new software platform for legal departments -- MyLegal™ -- at the CLOC Global Institute in Las Vegas.

MyLegal is an innovative solution for overwhelmed and under-resourced legal departments. It combines automated workflows, accessed through a centralized, collaboration portal. Along with self-service functionalities, it comprises more than 20 of the most sought-after legal department work processes and analytics.

MyLegal combines the portal with a Low Code/No Code development platform to create a single, future-proof digital transformation solution. The platform enables rapid development of custom applications, and the configuration of each of the MyLegal pre-built applications, to meet each company's exact needs with little or no coding.

MyLegal is proving to be the fastest and most cost-effective approach for legal department process automation initiatives. It eliminates the struggles many departments have when trying to automate their work, and provide effective employee self-service.

"After nearly two years in development, multiple customer installations, and a growing partner ecosystem, MyLegal is ready to help shatter legal department automation barriers," said Jim Tate, Co-Founder and CEO at Legal Automation Group. "MyLegal's counter-cultural approach to automation enables unparalleled productivity gains using existing resources within the legal department. Furthermore, it reduces the need to hire additional costly resources".

About Legal Automation Group, LLC

Legal Automation Group (LAGL) helps legal departments and law firms of all sizes transform their organizations using sound advice, based on decades of experience and next generation technology platforms which can be quickly and cost effectively configured to solve even the most challenging scenarios.

MyLegal is changing the face of legal operations departments, and enabling them to reduce burdensome activities, improve collaboration, become more efficient, all while reducing costs. For more information on Legal Automation Group and MyLegal™ visit www.my-legal.io

