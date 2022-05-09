Gotcha Covered opens third location in Washington

Leading window treatment franchise to provide premium window treatments, consultation services to area residents

LAKEBAY, Wash. , May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gotcha Covered, a leader in custom window treatment consultation in the U.S. and Canada, increased its presence in Washington with the opening of Gotcha Covered of the South Sound.

Chad and Sarah Wallace are the owners and operators of Gotcha Covered of the South Sound. (PRNewswire)

The new center is owned and operated by Chad and Sarah Wallace. With an emphasis on end-to-end consultations, this business will provide the best in soft and hard window treatments to homeowners in Pierce and Kitsap Counties, the Key Peninsula, Gig Harbor and University Place while offering a variety of blinds, draperies, smart solutions and much more.

"At Gotcha Covered, we pride ourselves in providing the best window treatment consultation services," said Paul Linenberg, president of Gotcha Covered. "With the support of our experienced team, we are confident that our franchise owners are an asset to the communities they serve. The residents of Pierce and Kitsap Counties will be pleased with the window treatments and consultations that are available to help them beautify their homes or offices."

Chad and Sarah bring a wealth of experience from different fields. Prior to opening the new Gotcha Covered center, Chad spent a combined 15 years in the logistics industry. He also spent time working construction and as a consultant in the franchise industry.

Channeling her entrepreneurial spirit, Sarah left her position as director of operations in the social services company she worked at for 17 years to start her own consulting business. She holds an associate degree in business and a bachelor's degree in psychology. She was also a certified payroll professional and holds a Professional in Human Resources Certificate.

The Wallaces discovered Gotcha Covered through a franchise broker that was hosting a webinar Sarah was attending.

"Running a business was something that we were both interested in. Just so have it, Sarah met the franchise broker that would ultimately guide us to Gotcha Covered," said Chad Wallace. "It was the excellent customer service model, the family-friendly atmosphere, enthusiasm and positive reviews from other franchisees that influenced us to purchase the franchise. We love being able to go out and meet people in our local community as part of our business.

"Our experience with Gotcha Covered has been excellent. Everyone has been very supportive, welcoming and flexible. We know we made the right choice when choosing this as our franchise."

The Wallaces' main goal is to grow and expand the business in their local community and serve their neighbors like they were part of the family. According to Chad, within five years, they would like to have a storefront in Gig Harbor and University Place to showcase their national buying power and wide assortment of options for beautifying every window in a home or commercial building.

Adding 27 new franchise locations in 2021, Gotcha Covered currently has over 130 total franchises across the U.S. and Canada. The franchise has been operating under the Gotcha Covered name since 2009.

For more information or to find your local Gotcha Covered consultant, visit https://www.gotchacovered.com.

About Gotcha Covered

Gotcha Covered is a leader in custom soft and hard window treatment consultation in the U.S. and Canada. Flying under their Gotcha Covered flag since 2009, they offer custom window treatments including blinds, draperies, shutters and much more. They offer end-to-end consultation with the customer's specific needs and goals in mind. The company currently has over 130 total franchises across the U.S. and Canada.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

865-977-1973

hripley@ripleypr.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Gotcha Covered