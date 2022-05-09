Four Carnegie Mellon Alumni Nominated for Nine Tony Awards

PITTSBURGH, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadway returned to its springtime tradition of announcing Tony Awards nominations in May ahead of the June 12 ceremony at Radio City Music Hall.

Four Carnegie Mellon University alumni were nominated for nine Tony Awards during a streaming nominations event on May 9. This marks 13 consecutive years in which Carnegie Mellon alumni earned Tony nominations. To date, Carnegie Mellon alumni have won 52 Tony Awards. This year's nominees:





Producer Jamie deRoy , a 1967 School of Drama alumna, received a total of four nominations in three categories: "Hangmen" and "The Lehman Trilogy" (Best Play); "Mr. Saturday Night" (Best Musical); and "Company" (Best Revival of a Musical).

Producer Kevin Emrick , a 2007 School of Drama alumnus, received a total of three nominations in three categories: "A Strange Loop" (Best Musical); "Company" (Best Revival of a Musical); and "The Lehman Trilogy" (Best Play).





Actress Sutton Foster , 1997 School of Drama alumna, was nominated for her role as Marian the Librarian in "The Music Man" (Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical).





Billy Porter , a 1991 School of Drama alumnus, was nominated as producer for "A Strange Loop" (Best Musical).

For the first time in its 75-year history, the entire Tony Awards ceremony at Radio City Music Hall can be viewed live coast to coast. The celebration commences at 7 p.m. ET with an hour of exclusive content streaming on Paramount+, followed by the presentation of the American Theatre Wing's 75th Annual Tony Awards starting at 8 p.m. ET on the CBS and Paramount+.

"We congratulate all of the 2022 Tony Award nominees, especially our fellow Tartans, whose collective talent and perseverance helped Broadway to rebound resoundingly this season," said CMU President Farnam Jahanian. "We are proud of our alumni and their body of work, and we look forward to helping the world celebrate the return of Broadway's biggest night."

Carnegie Mellon is the exclusive higher education partner of the Tony Awards. CMU's School of Drama is the first degree-granting drama program in the United States and is recognized as one of the world's best drama schools. For more information about CMU and The Tony Awards, visit https://cmu.is/tony-nominations

