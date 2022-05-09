BIOLASE STRENGTHENS ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS WITH ADDITION OF SEASONED HEALTHCARE EXECUTIVE

FOOTHILL RANCH, Calif., May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOL), the global leader in dental lasers, today announced that Kenneth P. Yale, D.D.S., J.D. was newly elected to its Board of Directors (the "Board"), effective April 28, 2022. Dr. Yale, along with other recently elected Board members, Drs. Kathleen T. O'Loughlin, Carol Gomez Summerhays, and Martha Somerman, will provide insight and support the implementation of the Company's business plan, which has demonstrated significant growth over the past several quarters.

Dr. Yale is currently on the Board of Visitors at the University of Maryland School of Dentistry, and a consultant to the United States Department of Defense (DOD), a position he has held since March 2020. Previously Dr. Yale held positions as the Chief Clinical Officer at Delta Dental, Vice President of Clinical Solutions and Medical Director at Aetna, Chief Executive at UnitedHealth Group MSO, and Corporate VP of Matria Healthcare and CorSolutions. He was also Founder and CEO of Advanced Health Solutions, CEO of Health Solutions Network, and SVP and General Counsel for EduNeering, an Internet content company. Dr. Yale also served as Chief of Staff of the White House Office of Science and Technology and Executive Director of the White House Domestic Policy Council. Dr. Yale received a D.D.S. in Dentistry from the University of Maryland and a J.D. in Law, Science and Medicine from Georgetown University. Dr. Yale brings to the Board multi-disciplinary clinical, dental, and legal expertise with deep industry understanding.

Jonathan T. Lord, M.D., Chairman of the Board of BIOLASE, commented, "Dr. Yale brings more than 20 years of senior executive experience in entrepreneurial and large healthcare companies, managing teams facing rapid growth and change, and creating breakthrough innovations in healthcare products and services. His extensive dental experience and industry knowledge complement the diverse makeup of our board, which is now comprised of a majority of dentists. With the help of their clinical expertise, our board's newly formed clinical committee is focused on aligning our research and development efforts to provide strategic and operational advice regarding current and planned clinical research and development programs to accelerate the adoption of lasers as the gold standard of care in dentistry. We are delighted to welcome Dr. Yale to our board and look forward to his contributions as we continue to successfully execute our business plan to achieve our growth objectives."

BIOLASE is a medical device company that develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems in dentistry and medicine. BIOLASE's products advance the practice of dentistry and medicine for patients and healthcare professionals. BIOLASE's proprietary laser products incorporate approximately 301 patented and 32 patent-pending technologies designed to provide biologically and clinically superior performance with less pain and faster recovery times. BIOLASE's innovative products provide cutting-edge technology at competitive prices to deliver superior results for dentists and patients. BIOLASE's principal products are revolutionary dental laser systems that perform a broad range of dental procedures, including cosmetic and complex surgical applications. BIOLASE has sold over 43,300 laser systems to date in over 80 countries around the world. Laser products under development address BIOLASE's core dental market and other adjacent medical and consumer applications.

