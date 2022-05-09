AAOS Named "Chicago's Best and Brightest Companies to Work For®" for Two Consecutive Years

Award showcases outstanding dedication to company culture, employees and communities

ROSEMONT, Ill., May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Recognizing its inclusive culture and commitment to employees and communities, the National Association for Business Resources (NABR) ranked the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons (AAOS) as one of "Chicago's Best and Brightest Companies to Work For" in 2021 and now again, in 2022. Bestowed annually to Chicago-area companies, the award celebrates organizations that distinguish themselves as having the most innovative and thoughtful human resources approach.

(PRNewsfoto/American Academy of Orthopaedic) (PRNewswire)

"We are honored to have been selected by the NABR for a second year," said AAOS Chief Executive Officer Thomas E. Arend Jr., JD, CAE. "This recognition is wonderful validation of the work the AAOS does on behalf of our staff to ensure their personal and professional growth. By investing in our people with benefit programs that support education, health and wellness, employee recognition and performance management, we can foster a meaningful staff culture focused on serving orthopaedic surgeons around the world."

Organizations bestowed with the award are assessed based on categories such as communication, work-life balance, employee education, diversity, recognition, retention and more. Evaluation of these categories is conducted by an independent research company, and participating entrants receive two comprehensive feedback reports that include resources and helpful benefits for use throughout the year.

"The 2022 winning organizations stood out during unpredictable times and have proven to be employers of choice," said Jennifer Kluge, president and CEO of NABR and the "Best and Brightest Program." "Each offers a fantastic work culture and workplace environment that attracts and retains superior talent."

The AAOS was also named one of the "Best and Brightest Companies to Work For in the Nation" in 2021 and one of the Chicago Tribune's "Top Workplaces" in 2020 and 2021.

The AAOS will be honored by the NABR in a ceremony on July 14, 2022. To learn more about the "Best and Brightest" program and see the full list of winners, click here. For more information about what makes the AAOS a great place to work or for a list of current employment opportunities, visit the Careers Page

About the AAOS

With more than 38,000 members, the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons (AAOS) is the world's largest medical association of musculoskeletal specialists. The AAOS is the trusted leader in advancing musculoskeletal health. It provides the highest quality, most comprehensive education to help orthopaedic surgeons and allied health professionals at every career level to best treat patients in their daily practices. The AAOS is the source for information on bone and joint conditions, treatments and related musculoskeletal health care issues and it leads the health care discussion on advancing quality.

Follow the AAOS on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

About the Best and Brightest Programs

The Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® competition identifies and honors organizations that display a commitment to excellence in operations and employee enrichment that lead to increased productivity and financial performance. This competition scores potential winners based on regional data of company performance and a set standard across the nation. This program celebrates those companies that are making better business, creating richer lives and building a stronger community. There are numerous regional celebrations throughout the country, including Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Detroit, Grand Rapids, Houston, Milwaukee, San Diego, San Francisco, Miami, New York, Charlotte, Denver, Nashville, Pacific Northwest and nationally. Nominations are now being accepted for all programs. Visit thebestandbrightest.com to nominate your organization.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons