2022 HMC HISPANIC MARKET GUIDE EXPLORES HISPANIC DIVERSITY, CULTURAL BLIND SPOTS, INCLUSIVE ADVERTISING & MEDIA CONSUMPTION

Guide Connects Brands with Hispanic Marketing Experts & Provides Deep Market Intelligence

FAIRFAX, Va., May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hispanic Marketing Council (HMC) has released its 2022 Hispanic Market Guide, the most comprehensive resource on the U.S. Hispanic market. Hispanics are impacting the multicultural mainstream at a faster pace than anticipated, shifting American culture and purchase behaviors. Brands who make continuous efforts to connect with the multicultural market are seeing results that demonstrate the economic power of Hispanics. This new publication, geared towards newcomer and veteran brands alike, is available to view online or download for free.

The HMC 2022 Hispanic Market Guide is the authoritative source for identifying companies with trusted Hispanic marketing expertise. This guide not only serves as a valuable resource for marketers, but it also includes the top trends in Hispanic marketing, research and insights from Kantar and Nielsen, and a profile on effective Hispanic creative by Círculo Creativo USA, the only nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting creativity in the U.S. Hispanic advertising market.

"Hispanic buying power is projected to increase 150 percent to $2.6 trillion by 2025, making Hispanics the most formidable growth opportunity," said HMC Chair Gonzalo Del Fa, president of GroupM Multicultural. "This is the guide to earmark as organizations analyze their marketing spend, distribution, strategies and partnerships. We are now, and the opportunity is now."

Highlights include:

Advertising, media and marketing companies vetted by the HMC that specialize in the Hispanic market.

Key advertiser and agency relationships, sectors and contacts.

Top trends for marketers, including the diversity within Hispanics, cultural blind spots in entertainment and marketing, inclusive casting vs portrayal in advertising, and much more.

Comprehensive demographic, marketing and media information.

A profile on key Hispanic advertising campaigns and the power of simple ideas.

The HMC 2022 Hispanic Market Guide is available at hispanicmarketingcouncil.org/hispanic-market-guide/. For more information, visit hispanicmarketingcouncil.org and follow the HMC on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter at @hmchispanic.

About HMC: Founded in 1996 as the Association of Hispanic Advertising Agencies, the Hispanic Marketing Council is the national trade organization of all marketing, communications, and media firms with trusted Hispanic expertise.

