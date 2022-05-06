New Rally House Store Arrives in South Bend, IN

SOUTH BEND, Ind., May 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rally House is thrilled to open a new store in South Bend, IN, officially bringing the locally inspired, family-owned sports and merchandise retailer to this new market. Rally House Erskine Plaza takes pride in being the trusted source for area residents and visitors looking for high-quality apparel and accessories for various nearby teams such as the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, along with iconic businesses.

Rally House originated as a small-scale operation in Overland Park, KS, but now holds national recognition as a premier sports apparel and local merchandise retailer. "It's exciting to witness the company's extraordinary growth in Indiana, this time with Rally House Erskine Plaza," explains District Manager Jeffrey Chapman. "This new store in South Bend means even more dedicated fans can get the gear they love showing off, and our team can't wait to be a part of the fun!"

Customers will have an abundance of jerseys, hats, and gifts to browse at Rally House Erskine Plaza, with products from top brands like Nike, Mitchell & Ness, and '47. Find team-specific merchandise for the Colts, Bears, Cubs, and Pacers. Plus, this store carries Notre Dame, Purdue, Indiana, Ohio State, and much more college gear!

Rally House Erskine Plaza also offers unique, localized apparel and accessories to boast hometown spirit. Shoppers will find numerous products for popular Indiana themes, including items from the reputable RALLY Brand™ that are only available through Rally House.

Creating an enjoyable and straightforward shopping experience is a top priority for Rally House. Rally House Erskine Plaza offers a diverse selection of products and top-notch customer service. Still, there's also a full line of merchandise available online at www.rallyhouse.com, with shipping available to every state.

Stay current on store updates by visiting www.rallyhouse.com/rally-house-erskine-plaza or follow Rally House Erskine Plaza on Facebook (@RallyErskinePlaza) and Instagram (@rallyerskineplaza).

About Rally House

Rally House and Sampler Stores Inc. is a family-owned specialty boutique that offers a large selection of apparel, hats, gifts and home décor representing local NCAA, NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, and MLS teams in addition to locally inspired apparel, gifts and food. Proudly based in Lenexa, Kansas, Rally House operates 100+ locations across 12 states.

