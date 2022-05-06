Gary Vaynerchuk to Purchase Fire-Tier Ownership NFT Allotment for Triplets

Serial Entrepreneur and Investor "GaryVee" Purchase All 25 Fire-Tier Editions of Team Coached by Lisa Leslie and Captained by Joe Johnson

LOS ANGELES, May 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the BIG3 announced that Serial entrepreneur and Investor Gary Vaynerchuk has agreed to purchase 25 Fire-Tier editions of the 2019 Championship Winning Triplets, receiving ownership-like value and utility in the team. This purchase follows the recent announcement that NFT Community DeGods has also purchased all 25 Fire-Tier editions of Killer 3's and Vaynerchuk's NFT project of VeeFriends which has generated $153 Million in trading.

"Basketball is one of my favorite sports in the world," said GaryVee. "I've been incredibly impressed with the pop culture relevance of the BIG3 league. Over the last several months I've been able to get closer with Cube and the rest of the team and I'm extremely excited about the impact of the Blockchain on professional sports. All of those ingredients create a scenario where I am excited to join this incredible league."

"We are excited to welcome Gary to the team," said BIG3 Co-Founder, Ice Cube. "As a league that organizes around fans rather than cities, we know that his natural expertise in community building is a huge asset – his VeeFriends community is one of the most active in existence right now. This league continues to push the boundaries of what a sports league can be, and in Gary, we've found someone who shares the same mindset and sees that vision. He is equally innovative, forward-thinking, and quick to embrace change and we know he will be an ideal partner for the Triplets."

These NFT deals are part of the BIG3's new model of ownership announced earlier this month which leverages blockchain technology to sell NFTs offering ownership-like benefits via two-tier options comprising 12,000 editions – 1,000 for each of the league's twelve teams that include 25 Fire priced at $25,000 each and 975 Gold priced at $5,000 each.

BIG3 is the official creator of the new global sport, FIREBALL3, the league is returning for its fifth season on June 18 with coverage live across CBS and Paramount+. Known as a groundbreaking league that focuses on innovation, the BIG3's 2021 season saw notable new changes and experiences, including the addition of the "Bring the Fire'' rule allowing teams one challenge per half determined by an in-game one-on-one.

To stay updated with the latest news on this NFT drop, join the Discord here. More information regarding team ownership stakes will be available shortly. To learn more about the BIG3 and to sign up for more information about participating in the ownership sale, go to BIG3.com and follow @thebig3 on twitter and instagram .

Gary Vaynerchuk is a serial entrepreneur, and serves as the Chairman of VaynerX, the CEO of VaynerMedia and the Creator & CEO of VeeFriends. Gary is considered one of the leading global minds on what's next in culture, relevance and the internet. Known as "GaryVee" he is described as one of the most forward thinkers in business - he acutely recognizes trends and patterns early to help others understand how these shifts impact markets and consumer behavior. Whether its emerging artists, esports, NFT investing or digital communications, Gary understands how to bring brand relevance to the forefront. He is a prolific angel investor with early investments in companies such as Facebook, Twitter, Tumblr, Venmo, Snapchat, Coinbase and Uber.

BIG3 (BIG3.com) is who we are, FIREBALL3 is what we play. It's not your grandfather's 3-on-3. The premier global BIG3 league features many of the greatest, most popular and skilled professional athletes of all time. Founded by producer, actor and music legend Ice Cube and entertainment executive Jeff Kwatinetz, the BIG3 combines highly competitive, physical, fast game experiences and incredible fan experiences.

