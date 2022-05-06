Electromobility with innovation, practicality and purpose: Brazilian football sensation, Neymar Jr., unveils e.GO Mobile's next generation line up e.wave X

The launch held in Berlin's iconic "Kraftwerk" unveiled the next generation platform starting with e.wave X.

The event is supported by IFA – the world's most significant marketplace for consumer electronics.

Reservation for the e.wave X is now open to public using e.GO webshop or e.GO Connect™ app.

e.GO Mobile also unveiled a limited edition – e.wave NJR – with only 31 units to be produced globally.

One unit will be driven by Neymar JR and the proceeds from the sales of other 30 units will be donated to build a sustainable water project in Brazil .

AACHEN, Germany, May 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Next.e.GO Mobile SE, the independent German electric car manufacturer, hosted its exclusive event unveiling its new generation line up starting with e.wave X together with brand ambassador, Brazilian football sensation Neymar Jr.

Presentation of the new electric car e.wave X by e.GO (Copyright: Next.e.GO Mobile SE). (PRNewsfoto/Next.e.GO Mobile SE) (PRNewswire)

Around 150 guests and press representatives attended the exclusive launch of one of the most innovative and sustainable urban electric vehicles. The event, live streamed and supported by IFA – the world's most significant market place for consumer electronics and innovation – marks the beginning of the next chapter in e.GO Mobile growth journey.

During the event, Ali Vezvaei, Chairman of the Board of Next.e.GO Mobile SE, commented: "The acceleration of sustainable mobility is front and center, not only for the future of our planet but also to navigate the tectonic shifts that we are experiencing globally."

Packed with innovation and sustainability, the e.wave X offers far more than just a means of transport, rather a true lifestyle. This is also a pivotal point towards the further development of sustainable mobility for the brand ambassador Neymar Jr., he explains: "watching how this special electric car being built is like looking at a 3D art being performed in minutes. This is not just a car, it is a statement that combines innovation and sustainable purpose into a lifestyle choice."

e.GO Mobile is building electric cars in a way unique in the industry, leveraging advanced robotics, tech-first Internet of Production IT architecture and innovative exterior concept that not only is more resistant to dents and scratches and much easier to maintain and repair but also unlocks the possibility of changing the exterior (re-skinning) to offer various color choices for the same vehicle over its life cycle.

Martin Ecknig, CEO Messe Berlin said: "IFA NEXT is the innovation hub of IFA Berlin and takes both industry and the public truly to the edge of innovation. It's here where you find the smartest technologies, and sustainability of course has to be at the heart of it. It's here where you see the biggest crowds and get the biggest buzz. That's why IFA NEXT is the perfect platform for e.GO Mobile´s e.wave X and we are looking forward to hosting its public launch."

The e.wave X is purposely designed to offer practicality with purpose. To cater to the modern urban needs with the optimized dimensions for a 4-seater that fits into almost any parking spot; amazing driving dynamics that makes driving fun; smart and optimally designed battery solution that offers convenience, Ultra wide screen and many smart and connected features to provide a unique user experience.

The reservation campaign has been commenced as of today and customers have the opportunity to reserve a vehicle on the e.GO Website or via e.GO Connect™ App. Courtesy to our "Green on and off the pitch" campaign, any reservations during the first 10 days are at zero cost.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1812441/Presentation_of_ewaveX.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1812442/Presentation_of_ewaveX_2.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1812443/Presentation_of_ewaveX_3.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1812444/Presentation_of_ewaveX_4.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1812445/Presentation_of_ewaveX_5.jpg

Presentation of the new electric car e.wave X by e.GO (Copyright: Next.e.GO Mobile SE) (PRNewsfoto/Next.e.GO Mobile SE) (PRNewswire)

Presentation of the new electric car e.wave X by e.GO (Copyright: Gisela Schober, Getty Images, PR for e.GO Mobile SE) (PRNewsfoto/Next.e.GO Mobile SE) (PRNewswire)

Presentation of the new electric car e.wave X by e.GO (Copyright: Gisela Schober, Getty Images, PR for e.GO Mobile SE) (PRNewsfoto/Next.e.GO Mobile SE) (PRNewswire)

Presentation of the new electric car e.wave X by e.GO (Copyright: Gisela Schober, Getty Images, PR for e.GO Mobile SE) (PRNewsfoto/Next.e.GO Mobile SE) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Next.e.GO Mobile SE