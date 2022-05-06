DSers Enables Streamlined Cross-Border E-Commerce for Merchants with Comprehensive New Solution

NEW YORK, May 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DSers, a leading e-commerce solutions provider, has announced the launch of a new comprehensive cross-border e-commerce solution on May 6. With upgrades to technology and service, the solution streamlines supply chain management and procurement for e-commerce merchants by making the entire process more efficient, automated and intelligent.

Whether starting a business or scaling, e-commerce merchants have to navigate unique challenges. It can be difficult to identify high-quality partners, and merchants have little control over supplier inventory changes. Fulfillment is also complex and time-consuming, with merchants needing to invest significant manpower to deliver products and manually relay order updates to customers. What's more, with multiple supply chain links and a steep learning curve for new software, there is little flexibility to switch suppliers or e-commerce platforms. In response to these pain points, DSers is committed to helping merchants save time and money while increasing income with its flexible one-stop e-commerce services.

"At DSers, we believe that everyone deserves fast, efficient shipping. Our customers are our top priority, and we are constantly improving our solutions and implementing new technologies to address key pain points for merchants. Our latest solution redefines cross-border e-commerce by eliminating the stress and investment of supply chain management, empowering merchants to focus on what matters: growing their business," said Kevin Jones, CEO at DSers.

DSers' comprehensive e-commerce solution unlocks access to thousands of suppliers on AliExpress and enables merchants to save time and labor costs whilst increasing profitability. The supplier optimizer function filters providers in one click, which cuts out time-consuming comparison work and provides direct access to cost-effective, high-quality sellers. Merchants can also manage multiple stores in one place and place 100 orders to suppliers in seconds at one time. Meanwhile, built-in upselling tools help merchants increase income without complex plugins.

In addition to supplier selection, DSers automates supply chain management, procurement and logistics to enhance shopper satisfaction and make life easier for merchants. The solution automatically monitors the purchase price and inventory changes for items and tracks the shipping status of packages. In instances where items are delayed or unavailable, DSers automatically synchronizes the status across all purchase orders, triggers a return on the order number, and notifies the customer of their delivery status.

Recognizing that e-commerce never sleeps, DSers prides itself on providing excellent service to merchants around the clock. The solution is fully compatible with popular e-commerce platforms such as Shopify, and merchants have access to 24/7 365-day support. Moreover, DSers' strong production and research team has extensive e-commerce experience and continuously designs innovative functions to solve problems for users.

Looking ahead, DSers will continue to provide automated SaaS solutions that save time, save money and increase income for e-commerce merchants. By harnessing cutting-edge intelligent technologies, DSers will analyze supply chain big data to provide merchants with access to high-quality suppliers, build a world-class service team, and enable shoppers to enjoy a consistent and reliable shopping experience.

About DSers

DSers is a leading company that provides tech-enabled solutions for e-commerce merchants. The company's service portfolio includes the DSers dropshipping app, the most popular and top-rated dropshipping app on the Shopify App Store; supply chain services; and e-commerce solutions such as SaaS customization. DSers boasts a highly innovative technology development team with extensive e-commerce experience, as well as 24/7 online support for merchants. Since launching in 2018, DSers has received nearly one million installations and processed 150 million orders worldwide. The DSers app has also received 6,000+ 5-star reviews, ranking it as the top app amongst competitors.

Website: www.dsers.com

