Mr. Bertoldo brings world-class operations and integration experience to Array.

TORONTO, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Array Marketing ("Array"), the market leader in end-to-end in-store merchandising solutions, today announced that it has appointed Alex Bertoldo as Chief Operating Officer, effective May 9, 2022.

Array Appoints Alex Bertoldo as Chief Operating Officer (CNW Group/Array Marketing) (PRNewswire)

Alex most recently held the position of Vice President of Operations for SPX Corporation, a $1B+ global supplier of highly engineered products and technologies. In that global role, Alex had oversight of 10 manufacturing facilities and worked across teams to drive operational efficiencies, while also engaging with client teams to enable customer satisfaction and growth.

Prior to that, Alex was with IDEX Corporation, a manufacturer of fluidics systems and specialty engineered products, where he held multiple global positions and was instrumental in transformations, integrations and in re-positioning a business unit's go-to-market strategy.

At Danaher Corporation, Alex held a variety of senior leadership global roles over his 11-year career in both operations and product innovation.

"I'm ecstatic to join the team at Array, as we continue to build on our innovative product solutions and services for our customers", states Alex. "I'm really looking forward to partnering with our teams in fulfilling our vision of increasing the value we deliver for our customers, as we execute our exciting growth strategy".

"I'm thrilled to be welcoming Alex to Array", said Steve Kremser, CEO of Array. "Alex brings to Array a wealth of global leadership experience across all facets of operations and supply chain, while also having a strong customer and commercial mindset. Alex has extensive experience leading multi-site plants and delivering operational efficiencies and higher customer satisfaction. Alex's successful track record of transformation, integration and execution excellence will benefit Array and our customers greatly. I'm looking forward to his partnership in his global mandate."

About Array

Array is the global leader in in-store merchandising services, solutions and experiences for many of the world's most iconic retailers and brands. For over 40 years, clients of Array have enjoyed an unparalleled experience with Array's creative solutions, global reach, sustainability leadership and exceptional client services. In short, Array creates amazing retail experiences. Array is headquartered in Toronto, Canada and employs more than 1,800 employees with operations in Canada, USA, Mexico, China, Singapore, Poland, UK, France and Germany.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Array Marketing