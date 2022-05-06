ALTAVANT SCIENCES PRESENTS DATA SHOWING POTENTIAL FOR COMBINATION OF RODATRISTAT ETHYL AND AMBRISENTAN IN MODEL OF PULMONARY ARTERIAL HYPERTENSION

CARY, N.C. and BASEL, Switzerland, May 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Altavant Sciences, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on patient-centric drug development in rare respiratory diseases, announced today that the company is presenting results from a preclinical study comparing rodatristat ethyl as a monotherapy and in combination with the type A endothelin receptor antagonist, ambrisentan, in an animal model of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH). Results describing changes in post-hypoxia occlusions as well as mean pulmonary arterial pressure (mPAP) with each treatment regimen will be presented in a poster at ATS 2022 being held in San Francisco, CA, May 13-18, 2022.

Altavant Sciences logo (PRNewsfoto/Altavant Sciences) (PRNewswire)

Presentation Details

Title: P943 - Rodatristat Ethyl Monotherapy and Combination with Ambrisentan Reverses Incidence of Vascular Occlusions to Baseline Normoxic Levels in the Rat SUGEN-Hypoxia Model of Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Session: Session C56 – Preclinical Models of Pulmonary Hypertension Date/time: May 17, 2022, 11:15 - 1:15 p.m. Pacific Time Location: San Francisco Marriott Marquis

About Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension

Pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) is a rare, progressive disorder characterized by vasoconstriction, cellular proliferation, and remodeling in the small pulmonary arteries. These changes lead to high pulmonary arterial pressure, right heart strain, and ultimately, right heart failure and death. Although there are approved treatments used for PAH, they mainly help alleviate symptoms, primarily via vasodilation, and none reverse the disease process. Long-term survival rates for PAH are poor, with less than 40 percent survival at five years for high-risk patients.

About Rodatristat Ethyl

Rodatristat ethyl is a tryptophan hydroxylase (TPH) inhibitor designed to reduce the body's peripheral production of serotonin. A significant body of scientific evidence supports dysregulated peripheral serotonin production as a trigger of aberrant proliferation and constriction of the smooth muscle cells in the wall of the pulmonary arteries, causing them to restrict blood flow in patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH). By lowering circulating serotonin levels, it is believed that rodatristat ethyl may halt or reverse the pathology of diseases that are driven by excessive serotonin production, such as PAH. Altavant is currently testing this mechanism of action in ELEVATE 2, a proof-of-concept Phase 2 study of rodatristat ethyl in patients with PAH.

About Altavant Sciences

Altavant Sciences is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on elevating patient-centric drug development in rare respiratory diseases. Altavant is currently developing two pipeline candidates: rodatristat ethyl and ALTA-2530. Rodatristat ethyl is a tryptophan hydroxylase (TPH) inhibitor in Phase 2 development for patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension. By reducing serotonin production via TPH inhibition rodatristat ethyl may play a role in halting or reversing the vascular remodeling associated with PAH, offering a novel treatment option for patients living with this disease. ALTA-2530 is an inhaled interleukin-1 receptor antagonist under development for bronchiolitis obliterans syndrome (BOS), a life-threatening form of chronic lung allograft dysfunction (CLAD) that may present following lung transplantation. ALTA-2530's unique mechanism of action may offer a novel treatment option for patients who suffer from BOS, a disease for which there are currently no approved therapies.

Altavant is a wholly owned subsidiary of Sumitovant Biopharma Ltd. For more information, please visit https://altavant.com.

About Sumitovant Biopharma Ltd.

Sumitovant is a global biopharmaceutical company leveraging data-driven insights to rapidly accelerate development of new potential therapies. Through our unique portfolio of companies—wholly owned Urovant, Enzyvant, Spirovant, Altavant, plus majority-owned Myovant (NYSE: MYOV)—and use of embedded computational technology platforms to generate business and scientific insights, Sumitovant has supported the development of FDA-approved products and advanced a promising pipeline of early-through late-stage investigational assets for other serious conditions. Sumitovant is a wholly owned subsidiary of Sumitomo Pharma. For more information, please visit our website at sumitovant.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" concerning the development and commercialization of Altavant's products, the company's business development efforts and its expectations regarding its prospects. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, assumptions and uncertainties that could cause actual future events or results to differ materially from such statements. These statements are made as of the date of this press release. Actual results may vary. Altavant undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements for any reason.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Altavant Sciences