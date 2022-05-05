MAPLE LEAF FOODS INC. ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF VOTE FOR ELECTION OF DIRECTORS

TSX: MFI
www.mapleleaffoods.com
MISSISSAUGA, ON, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Maple Leaf Foods Inc. ("Maple Leaf Foods" or the "Company") (TSX: MFI) reported today that it successfully held its 2022 Annual Meeting of shareholders, with 126 shareholders representing 105,321,141 of the common shares voting in person or by proxy. This represents a voting turnout of 84.33% of the Company's total outstanding common shares.
Each of the directors listed as nominees in the management information circular dated March 16, 2022 were elected as directors of the Company until the next Annual Meeting. The results of the vote for the election of directors were as follows:
Names of Directors
Number of
Percentage of
Number of
Shares
Percentage of
Shares
W.E. Aziz
103,851,645
98.94%
1,109,355
1.06%
W.G. Beattie
101,791,902
96.98%
3,169,098
3.02%
R.G. Close
104,149,658
99.23%
811,342
0.77%
J.M. Fraser
104,600,469
99.66%
360,531
0.34%
T.P. Hayes
104,910,565
99.95%
50,435
0.05%
T.D. Hockey
104,796,775
99.84%
164,225
0.16%
K.N. Lemon
104,793,916
99.84%
167,084
0.16%
J.W.F. McCain
104,370,090
99.44%
590,910
0.56%
M.H. McCain
104,375,402
99.44%
585,598
0.56%
C.M. Stephenson
101,190,523
96.41%
3,770,477
3.59%
All other resolutions at the meeting were also successfully approved by shareholders including:
- the reappointment of KPMG LLP as the auditors of the Corporation (93.62% of votes cast in favour); and
- the advisory resolution on Maple Leaf Foods' approach to executive compensation (97.95% of votes cast in favour).
A full report on voting results is available under Maple Leaf Foods' profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
About Maple Leaf Foods
Maple Leaf Foods Inc. ("Maple Leaf Foods") is a carbon neutral company with a vision to be the most sustainable protein company on earth, responsibly producing food products under leading brands including Maple Leaf®, Maple Leaf Prime®, Maple Leaf Natural Selections®, Schneiders®, Schneiders® Country Naturals®, Mina®, Greenfield Natural Meat Co.®, Lightlife®, Field Roast™ and Swift®. Maple Leaf Foods employs approximately 13,500 people and does business in Canada, the U.S. and Asia. The company is headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, and its shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (MFI).
Website: www.MapleLeafFoods.com
Twitter: @MapleLeafFoods
View original content to download multimedia:
SOURCE Maple Leaf Foods Inc.