HI-CHEW™ Teams Up With the Chicago Cubs, St. Louis Cardinals, and Tampa Bay Rays to Bring Fans Flavorful Fun

IRVINE, Calif., May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HI-CHEW TM, the immensely fruity, intensely chewy candy is partnering with the Chicago Cubs, St. Louis Cardinals, and the Tampa Bay Rays to bring fruity, chewy fun straight to the stadium. HI-CHEWTM will host on-site activations, product sampling and surprise and delight elements for each of these teams during select home games throughout the 2022 season.

Sweets and snacks have been an iconic part of the ballpark experience, and now fans will be able to enjoy HI-CHEWTM while watching their favorite team hit it out of the park. These fun-packed partnerships will bring unique offerings to each of the team's fields and opportunities for fans to experience these vibrantly delicious chewlets.

Chicago Cubs: Wrigley Field ticket holders should keep an eye on the left field video board during an inning break as players face off in a video game style home run derby. The candy will also be available to fans during all Kids Sundays at Wrigley Field while entering the ballpark.

St. Louis Cardinals: Fans will be able to enjoy the fruity, chewy candy all game long and players at Busch Stadium will have the ultimate HI-CHEW TM dugout bucket, stocked and ready for them to enjoy after sliding into home plate. The candy brand will sponsor the question of the day and the parent dance cam to encourage families to show off their best moves on the big screen.

Tampa Bay Rays: HI-CHEWTM ambassadors will greet visitors at Tropicana Field with flavorful samples to enjoy, and fans should be on the lookout for their favorite fruity, chewy candy on the big screen. The brand will be the presenting partner of Rays Rookies Kids Club during the regular season.

"HI-CHEW™ has significantly grown in popularity among American consumers over the years as their favorite chewy candy of choice," said Teruhiro Kawabe (Terry), President and Chief Executive Officer of Morinaga America, Inc. "It's only fitting that we continue to bring the HI-CHEW™ experience to sports fanatics across the country. Our partnership with these three incredible MLB teams are sure to be a homerun among both fans and players."

About Morinaga America, Inc.:

Established in 2008, Morinaga America, Inc. is the official distributor of HI-CHEW™ in the United States. With over 200 flavors of HI-CHEW™ having debuted in Japan, Morinaga America, Inc. has introduced the United States market to the best of Japanese confectionery. Morinaga America, Inc. (marketing and sales) and Morinaga America Foods, Inc. (manufacturing) are wholly-owned subsidiaries of Morinaga & Co., Ltd., which began in 1899 as the first, modern candy maker and producer of chocolates in Japan. In 2015, Morinaga America, Inc. opened its first United States manufacturing facility in North Carolina.

About HI-CHEW™:

The history of Morinaga stretches back over a century when company founder Taichiro Morinaga brought his candy-making skills to Japan from America in the 1800s. HI-CHEW™ has long been the best-selling soft candy in Japan and continues to see year-over-year growth throughout other parts of Asia and in the United States. In the United States, HI-CHEW™ is currently offered in sticks, peg bags, and stand-up pouches. The HI-CHEW™ sticks come in a variety of flavors including Strawberry, Green Apple, Mango, Grape, Banana, Kiwi, Açaí, and Sweet & Sour

Watermelon. HI-CHEW™also offers peg bags in the following flavors: Original Mix, Tropical Mix, Superfruit Mix, Sweet & Sour Mix,, Soda Pop Mix, Berry Mix, Plus Fruit, and the new Fantasy Mix. The Stand-Up Pouches are available in Original Mix, Tropical Mix, Sweet and Sour Mix and Fruit Combos. HI-CHEW™ is made with concentrated fruit juices and is free of gluten and cholesterol, with no colors from synthetic sources. HI-CHEW™ continues to expand fruity, chewy flavor offerings annually. In 2020, HI-CHEW™ won a Nielsen Design Impact Award for its new Original Mix packaging update that hit shelves in 2019. For more information, visit HI-CHEW.com.

