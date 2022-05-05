Eightfold AI and Deloitte Alliance Accelerates Skills-Based Talent Transformations

Deep talent insights using dynamic, transparent AI to support organizations as they meet their changing workforce needs

SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Eightfold AI, the leader in AI-powered talent intelligence, today announced an alliance with Deloitte to build a foundation for organizations to address critical workforce needs and become future ready.

Powered by the largest global talent dataset, Eightfold's proven Talent Intelligence Platform™ identifies the skills and capabilities for all talent at scale, enabling enterprises to turn talent management into a competitive advantage. Alongside Eightfold, Deloitte brings leading Human Capital advisory, implementation and managed services to help clients develop skills-based organization strategies and acquire, retain, manage, and grow their workforces.

"Organizations can radically increase the efficiency and effectiveness of talent operations by uncovering data-driven insights with AI," said Dana Vickey, Global Vice President, Alliances and Partners at Eightfold AI. "This combination of technology and experience from Eightfold and Deloitte is game-changing for our customers and Deloitte's clients. Deloitte's market-leading human capital management practice combined with Eightfold's Talent Intelligence Platform brings skills data to the forefront of decisions around employment, innovation, and diversity."

Eightfold and Deloitte are supporting commercial, public sector, and non-profit organizations as they build future-ready workforces by transforming approaches to talent acquisition, management, development, and planning, including:

infusing a skills-based "hiring for potential" mindset within global enterprises to mitigate bias and create more equitable and inclusive hiring, development, and internal mobility processes. Uncovering data-driven capabilities insights andto mitigate bias and create more equitable and inclusive hiring, development, and internal mobility processes.

Empowering individuals to chart their career paths in order to overcome underemployment through thoughtful collaborations with state and federal entities, including Civilian and Department of Defense organizations.

Enabling OneTen with the technology and strategy to deliver on its mission of upskilling, hiring, and advancing one million Black individuals over the next 10 years into family-sustaining jobs. and strategy to deliver on its mission of upskilling, hiring, and advancing one million Black individuals over the next 10 years into family-sustaining jobs.

"As we continue to experience unprecedented disruption globally, the building blocks to transform the workforce involve skills-based intelligence and the ability to apply this to the full talent ecosystem, while informing build, buy, and borrow considerations and positively impacting DEI," said Sona Manzo, Managing Director, Human Capital/Workforce Transformation at Deloitte Consulting LLP. "Eightfold's Talent Intelligence Platform combined with Deloitte's Workforce Transformation services are enabling our customers to leverage 'AI for good' and set the stage for a holistic approach to address talent acquisition and talent management, increase internal mobility, improve retention, and maximize alternative workforce options."

About Deloitte

Deloitte provides industry-leading audit, consulting, tax and advisory services to many of the world's most admired brands, including nearly 90% of the Fortune 500® and more than 7,000 private companies. Our people come together for the greater good and work across the industry sectors that drive and shape today's marketplace — delivering measurable and lasting results that help reinforce public trust in our capital markets, inspire clients to see challenges as opportunities to transform and thrive, and help lead the way toward a stronger economy and a healthier society. Deloitte is proud to be part of the largest global professional services network serving our clients in the markets that are most important to them. Building on more than 175 years of service, our network of member firms spans more than 150 countries and territories. Learn how Deloitte's more than 345,000 people worldwide connect for impact at www.deloitte.com. As used in this document, "Deloitte" means Deloitte Consulting LLP, a subsidiary of Deloitte LLP. Please see www.deloitte.com/us/about for a detailed description of the legal structure of Deloitte LLP and its subsidiaries.

About Eightfold AI

Eightfold AI's market-leading Talent Intelligence Platform™ helps organizations retain top performers, upskill and reskill their workforce, recruit talent efficiently, and reach diversity goals. Eightfold's patented deep learning artificial intelligence platform is available in more than 100 countries and 20 languages, enabling cutting-edge enterprises to transform their talent into a competitive advantage. For more information, visit www.eightfold.ai.

