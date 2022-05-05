EGGER Research Shows Using Thermally Fused Laminate Versus Other Wood-Based Materials Results in Up to 79% Costs Savings

Value engineering study reveals substantial material and labor cost savings

LEXINGTON, N.C., May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In a value engineering (VE) study conducted by EGGER Wood Products, it was revealed that thermally fused laminate (TFL) offers greater material and labor cost savings when compared to alternative wood-based decorative surface materials. The study, now available at www.egger.com/ve, was conducted using real world and speculative projects to compare the cost of EGGER's Eurodekor TFL Particleboard to high pressure laminates (HPL) and wood veneers.

Thermally fused laminate offers material and labor cost savings compared to alternative wood-based surface materials.

"Using a combination of TFL and laminates versus plywood and wood veneers for cabinet, furniture and interior design projects can save architects, designers and fabricators valuable time, money and resources," said Lisa Thornton, Head of Marketing for EGGER North America. The VE study clearly shows TFL as the best option for optimizing budgets without compromising design, quality and performance.

Cost efficiencies are gained using TFL for low- to mid-traffic areas and vertical applications, with laminates for high-traffic, horizontal and curved/postformed applications. Both TFL and laminates are high quality, versatile, fade- and scratch-resistant and easy to clean. These two decorative surface materials are also durable.

Case Study: The Metropolitan by Nexis3*

Nexis3, a custom architectural millwork firm, helped to transition the former Chase Tower in downtown Rochester, N.Y. into The Metropolitan, a high-end, loft-style apartment complex for professionals. Each of the project's 65-units required a kitchen with an island and cabinets and a bath and laundry room with closet cabinetry. By incorporating Eurodekor TFL, Nexis3 delivered a finished project that met the developer's luxury design, quality and performance requirements, but at a significantly lower cost.

Compared to only HPL or wood veneers, the cost savings for TFL were substantial, both for materials and labor. The total project cost was approximately 36% higher for HPL and 79% higher for wood veneers.

Speculative Value Engineering by Thompson Millwork**

Cost analyses conducted on a range of theoretical commercial and residential projects once again demonstrated the cost savings of TFL. Estimates for material and labor costs were provided by Thompson Millwork, a Durham, N.C.-based commercial casework and specialty millwork provider, using CGI renderings with pre-selected materials.

Projects included a luxury walk-in closet, a retail space, a luxury hotel guest room and an upscale restaurant and bar. In every instance, a combination of TFL and laminates was the top choice for value, saving between 21% and 34% versus using just HPL. TFL and laminates saved between 48% and 55% versus wood veneers.

*Cost analysis conducted November 3, 2021, and was based on pricing at the time by Nexis3 in Rochester, N.Y.

**Cost analysis conducted February 14, 2022, and was based on pricing at the time by Thompson Millwork in Durham, N.C.

About EGGER

Founded in 1961 in St. Johann in Tyrol, Austria, EGGER GROUP is a more than $3.6 billion privately-held, family-owned company that employs more than 10,400 associates. EGGER is a global leader in the manufacturing of wood-based materials for the furniture and interior design, flooring and building products industries. The company's extensive, value-added product range includes thermally fused laminate (TFL), laminates, edge banding, raw particleboard, medium density fiberboard (MDF) and MDF Mouldings. With 20 production plants worldwide, EGGER Wood Products LLC is the company's first production facility in North America. The state-of-the-art particleboard manufacturing plant, with TFL lamination capacity, started production in September 2020. The total investment of the project, once completed, will be approximately $700 million and will create an estimated 770 direct jobs.

