Child Support Directors Association honors Natalie Dillon with 2022 Truly B Knox Award

SACRAMENTO, Calif., May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Child Support Directors Association (CSDA) has honored Natalie Dillon, Director of the Colusa, Sutter, Yolo Regional Child Support Agency with the association's 2022 Truly B Knox Award.

For the past 20 years, Dillon has worked tirelessly to further the child support program in ways that have resulted in uniformity, improved relationships between child support and stakeholders, and excellence in service delivery.

Dillon has served as the CSDA Board President and led a number of initiatives including a 2018 study on local child support funding. She has also served on the Board of Directors for the Western Intergovernmental Child Support Engagement Council (WICSEC) where she is now an honorary member and the National Child Support Enforcement Association (NCSEA) Board of Directors where she currently serves on the conference planning committee. Dillon has also participated on several statewide initiatives including a Publication 1075 workgroup and a State Training Planning Committee.

The association honored other child support programs and individuals including the San Juan Unified School District of Sacramento with the Employer of the Year Award; Riverside County Superior Court Self-Help Legal Services with the Judicial Partner of the Year Award; San Bernardino County Department of Child Support Services with the Program Awareness Award; San Diego County Department of Child Support Services with the Innovation in Child Support Award; Los Angeles County Child Support Services Department with the Positive Collaboration Award; Mary Clemente of the Sacramento County Department of Child Support Services with the Outstanding Attorney Award; Contra Costa County Department of Child Support Services with the Outstanding Achievement and the Outstanding Program Awards.

About the Child Support Directors Association

The Child Support Directors Association, a membership organization, serves the 47 Local Child Support Agencies with more than 5,400 employees in all 58 California counties. In partnership with other agencies, the association members enforce California's public child support program. There are more than 1.1 million child support cases in California distributing more than $2.8 Billion each year to children and families. The vision of the Child Support Directors Association is to transform the lives of children and assist families with safety net services moving toward family financial stability.

