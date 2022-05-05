Canon U.S.A., Inc. Named a 2022 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year by the EPA

MELVILLE, N.Y., May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Demonstrating exemplary commitment and dedication to leadership in energy efficiency, Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, earned status as a 2022 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the U.S. Department of Energy.

The recognition exemplifies Canon's leading contributions and strategic partnership with ENERGY STAR for more than 25 years offering more than 200 ENERGY STAR certified products and further demonstrates Canon's commitment to its Kyosei philosophy. The award also marks the seventh consecutive time (2016-present) that Canon has won the esteemed Partner of the Year Award.

Each year, the ENERGY STAR program honors a group of businesses and organizations that have made notable contributions to help protect the environment through outstanding energy achievements. ENERGY STAR award winners demonstrate dedication to leadership in energy efficiency in their industries in the production, sale, and adoption of energy-efficient products, homes, buildings, services, and strategies. These efforts help to protect the environment through energy efficiency.

"It is an honor for Canon to again receive ENERGY STAR's Partner of the Year Award and Sustained Excellence Award," said Shinya Fukuda, vice president and general manager, Canon U.S.A. Inc. "We are committed to social and environmental responsibility, so to see our efforts recognized in these endeavors is rewarding. Going forward, we will continue to apply our Kyosei philosophy while working to fulfill our mission while simultaneously respecting the environment."

Winners were selected from a network of thousands of ENERGY STAR partners. For a complete list of 2022 winners and more information about ENERGY STAR's awards program, visit energystar.gov/awardwinners.

"We know it's going to take all of us working together to tackle the climate crisis, and the 2022 ENERGY STAR award-winning partners are demonstrating what it takes to build a more sustainable future," said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. "These companies are showing once again that taking action in support of a clean energy economy can be good not only for the environment, but also for business and customers."

About ENERGY STAR

ENERGY STAR® is the government-backed symbol for energy efficiency, providing simple, credible, and unbiased information that consumers and businesses rely on to make well-informed decisions. Thousands of industrial, commercial, utility, state, and local organizations—including more than 40 percent of the Fortune 500®—rely on their partnership with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to deliver cost-saving energy efficiency solutions. Since 1992, ENERGY STAR and its partners helped American families and businesses avoid more than $500 billion in energy costs and achieve more than 4 billion metric tons of greenhouse gas reductions. More background information about ENERGY STAR's impacts can be found at www.energystar.gov/impacts and state-level information can be found at www.energystar.gov/statefacts.

About Canon U.S.A., Inc.

Canon U.S.A., Inc., is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States and to Latin America and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $30.6 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc. (NYSE: CAJ), as of 2021 has ranked in the top-five overall in U.S. patents granted for 36 consecutive years† and was one of Fortune Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies in 2022. Canon U.S.A. was featured in Newsweek's Most Loved Workplaces list for 2021, ranking among the top 100 companies for employee happiness and satisfaction at work. Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. To keep apprised of the latest news from Canon U.S.A., sign up for the Company's RSS news feed by visiting www.usa.canon.com/rss and follow us on Twitter @CanonUSA.

† Number of patents for 2021 are based on figures released by IFI CLAIMS Patent Services. Figures for 2005 to 2020 are based on information issued by the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

