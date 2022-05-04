New Gold Announces Results Of Vote For Election Of Board Of Directors

New Gold Inc. logo (CNW Group/New Gold Inc.) (PRNewswire)

TORONTO, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - New Gold Inc. ("New Gold" or the "Company") (TSX: NGD) (NYSE American: NGD) today announces the voting results from the election of its Board of Directors at New Gold's Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") held on May 3, 2022, as set out below.

Director Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Renaud Adams 373,740,807 99.42% 2,192,593 0.58% Geoffrey Chater 374,364,284 99.58% 1,569,117 0.42% Nicholas Chirekos 370,777,726 98.63% 5,155,674 1.37% Gillian Davidson 373,226,116 99.28% 2,707,284 0.72% James Gowans 373,235,995 99.28% 2,697,406 0.72% Thomas McCulley 373,935,951 99.47% 1,997,449 0.53% Margaret Mulligan 374,146,303 99.52% 1,787,097 0.48% Ian Pearce 359,109,688 95.52% 16,823,713 4.48% Marilyn Schonberner 372,068,746 98.97% 3,864,655 1.03%



The results of the other matters considered at the Meeting are disclosed in the Report of Voting Results filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com on May 4, 2022.

About New Gold

New Gold is a Canadian-focused intermediate mining company with a portfolio of two core producing assets in Canada, the Rainy River gold mine and the New Afton copper-gold mine. The Company also holds a 5% equity stake in Artemis Gold Inc., and other Canadian-focused investments. New Gold's vision is to build a leading diversified intermediate gold company based in Canada that is committed to the environment and social responsibility. For further information on the Company, visit www.newgold.com .

