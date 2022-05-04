Dubber Wins "Best Cloud Technology Supplier" Award

Award Announced at CommsDay Summit 2022 in Sydney

CommsDay, leading Australia IT and Service Provider Technology Publication

CommsDay Summit Premier Service Provider Event in Australia

Award recognises Dubber's global platform which drives previously untapped value within content across the network for service providers and their customers

MELBOURNE, Australia, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dubber Corporation Limited (ASX: DUB) (Dubber) is pleased to announce that it has been awarded "Cloud Technology Supplier of the Year" by CommsDay, at the CommsDay Summit in Sydney today.

Dubber Logo (PRNewsfoto/Dubber) (PRNewswire)

The CommsDay Summit is Australia's peak service provider event, drawing over 300 delegates and speakers from the service provider industry and government. The summit returned to an in person event this year after a two-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Keynote speakers focussed largely on dynamic industry transition and presentations were provided by Dubber CEO Steve McGovern along with Federal Communications Minister Paul Fletcher, Shadow Communications Minister Michelle Rowland, ACCC commissioner Anna Brakey, TPG Telecom CEO Inaki Berroeta, Vocus CEO Kevin Russell and other key industry executives.

Steve McGovern, CEO, Dubber: "We are delighted to have been selected as the Best Cloud Technology Supplier by CommsDay's Edison Awards. This award is further recognition of Dubber's role as a truly global platform that is helping service providers and cloud communications platforms transform the way they think about, and deliver, their services. With leading service providers globally utilizing the Dubber platform, we believe we are uniquely placed to be able to help carriers add value to their network offerings in a completely new way, by taking advantage of the content and conversations that are traversing their networks."

Dubber's cloud-native recording and intelligence solution is built to be embedded in telecommunications networks and unified communications solutions globally, unlocking the potential in every conversation with AI-enriched conversational data. The Dubber platform has been adopted by over 170 service providers globally including Telstra, Optus, AT&T and BT.

Grahame Lynch, CommsDay Founder: "Dubber has emerged as a truly underappreciated national treasure: developing an Australian designed call recording cloud solution and successfully exporting that to 170 service providers across the entire world. They are an amazing success story."

About Dubber:

Dubber is unlocking the potential of voice data from any call or conversation directly from the network. Dubber is the world's most scalable Unified Call Recording service and Voice Intelligence Cloud adopted as core network infrastructure by multiple global leading telecommunications carriers in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. Dubber allows service providers to offer recording from virtually any source - turning them into AI-enriched insights for compliance, revenue, customer and people intelligence. Dubber is a disruptive innovator in the multi-billion-dollar call recording industry. Its Software as a Service offering removes the need for on-premise hardware, applications or costly and limited storage.

