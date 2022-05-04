Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. to Host Investor Day on June 29, 2022 in New York

LIMA, Peru, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. and subsidiaries (NYSE: CPAC; BVL: CPACASC1) ("the Company" or "Pacasmayo") a leading cement company serving the Peruvian construction industry, will host an Analyst and Investor Day ("Pacasmayo Day") on Wednesday, June 29, 2022 at the NYSE in New York, NY.

This event will be held for equity analysts and institutional investors and will feature presentations by Humberto Nadal del Carpio, Chief Executive Officer, Manuel Ferreyros Peña, Chief Financial Officer, and other members of the Company's leadership team.

In-person registration and breakfast is scheduled to begin on June 29 at 9:00 a.m. ET and presentations will begin at 9:30 a.m., followed by a question and answer session. In-person attendance is by invitation only.

Pre-registration is required; to register please email your name, title and company affiliation to Cinthya Werner at cinthya@inspirgroup.com. Confirmation and additional event details will be provided to those who register.

About Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. is a cement company, located in the Northern region of Peru. In February 2012, the Company's shares were listed on The New York Stock Exchange - Euronext under the ticker symbol "CPAC". With more than 60 years of operating history, the Company produces, distributes and sells cement and cement-related materials, such ready-mix concrete and precast materials. Pacasmayo's products are primarily used in construction, which has been one of the fastest-growing segments of the Peruvian economy in recent years. The Company also produces and sells quicklime for use in mining operations.

