Social Native to lead social commerce conversation as Adweek's Premier Partner for Social Media Week 2022

NEW YORK, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Social Native , a leading global marketplace providing scalable content solutions for businesses, joins Google as one of four Premier Presenting Partners for Social Media Week North America 2022 (#SMW) taking place in New York May 9-11. Adweek's agenda shows Social Native will head discussion on social commerce, as the event's only end-to-end creator and UGC technology platform.

The company's notable presence at #SMW and the Creator Visionary Awards , coincides with its investment and mission to democratize the $100 billion creator economy. Creators are disrupting traditional branded content ads and elevating brand engagement through authentic storytelling. With 85% of consumers finding UGC more influential than brand-created content, traditional marketing agencies and paid ads alone will no longer be enough to captivate new audiences and capture Gen Z's rising buying power. In this new "era of the creator", brands are seeking scalable solutions to embrace creators and influencers to stay competitive and access the full-funnel value of social commerce, which is set to become a $1.2 trillion channel by 2025.

"Social Native's tech stack empowers brands to harness the authentic power of the creator economy. Together our partners are reinventing the next generation of branded content," says David Shapour, founder & CEO of Social Native.

Social Native set to unveil latest UGC solution at event: TikTok-optimized Shoppable Video Galleries

Consumers who end up on an e-commerce site through a user-generated video are 2X as likely to purchase and spend 45% more. That said, brands' biggest e-commerce challenge is fragmentation—leaving substantial revenue on the table.

Social Native brings the persuasive power of social media to e-commerce, delivering a new e-commerce experience for brands and their customers. Building on the success of its existing shoppable galleries , utilized by top brands like IKEA and H&M, the tech platform will soon release a video optimized, no-code version to help brands leverage organic short-form video at scale.

The interactive shoppable video galleries feature a 9:16 vertical layout for seamless integration on e-commerce category and product pages—effectively shortening the sales funnel for a built-in social shopping experience.

The company plans to demo the breakthrough solution for brands attending the 3-day social media event in New York.

About Social Native

Social Native is the leading global marketplace connecting brands to the creator economy - generating an unparalleled selection of branded content. Thousands of global brands like Adidas, Estée Lauder and Airbnb use Social Native to optimize ever-growing content demands across e-commerce and digital media.

Social Native is on a mission to grow and empower creator economies by building scalable content solutions.

