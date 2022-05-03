One Drop Recognized by Fast Company in 2022 World Changing Ideas Awards

AI-enabled CVD prevention program delivered through One Drop's digital health platform appears in the Apps category of Fast Company's 2022 World Changing Ideas List

NEW YORK, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- One Drop, a leader in precision health solutions for people living with diabetes and other chronic conditions, today announced that it has been selected as an honorable mention as part of Fast Company's 2022 World Changing Ideas Awards for its AI-enabled cardiovascular disease (CVD) prevention program. Now in its sixth year, the World Changing Ideas Awards showcase products, concepts, companies, policies, and designs that pursue innovation for the good of society and the planet.

The novel program for CVD prevention is available via One Drop's digital health platform (iOS and Android); it seeks to remove barriers to care access while lowering healthcare costs tied to preventable chronic conditions like heart disease. Participants receive personalized support through a holistic set of tools, including connected medical devices, AI-powered health predictions and trends, one-on-one coaching, and an interactive learning experience grounded in behavioral science. The award-winning program was made possible by the strategic partnership between One Drop and Bayer . To accomplish this innovation, each brought their respective expertise to jointly bridge the gap between healthcare and technology.

"At One Drop, we exercise a data-driven, personalized, and proactive approach that empowers people with diabetes and other chronic conditions to take ownership of their health," said Jeff Dachis, One Drop CEO and founder. "With unencumbered, real-time access to our own health information and the foresight to avoid problems before they happen, everyone can more consistently engage in behaviors that drive cost-saving outcomes and improve overall well-being instead of relying solely on the break-fix cycle of traditional healthcare."

"Bayer aims to empower people to drive their own health toward better outcomes and enable healthcare providers to reach a better health population based on data-driven approaches, said Jeanne Kehren, Ph.D., Head of Digital & Commercial Innovation and member of the Pharmaceuticals Executive Committee of Bayer AG. "One Drop is a fascinating example of using the power of data, behavioral sciences, medical and scientific knowledge to create an individual person-centric health picture. We're honored to have co-developed an app which is included on such an esteemed list that showcases some of the world's most inventive ideas."

To date, One Drop has gathered over 38 billion longitudinal health data points from approximately 1.5 million members worldwide. These aggregated and de-identified data train the proprietary machine learning algorithms behind the precision health company's CE-marked analysis engines for glucose forecasts and blood pressure insights , long-term outcomes forecasting for diabetes-related biomarkers, and predictive capabilities for people using continuous glucose monitors (CGM).

Next, One Drop plans to enter the continuous health sensing market with a proprietary sensor currently in development designed to give members access to real-time health data. This proprietary sensor remains subject to regulatory approval, including approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

More than 60 peer-reviewed clinical studies, publications, and presentations demonstrate the results and clinical strengths of One Drop's digital health platform, including improved health outcomes (e.g., up to 1.9% reduction in eA1C in three months) and estimated cost savings of up to $2,450 per person per year. Pending regulatory approval and commercial adoption, One Drop believes that the integration of its proprietary sensor and existing digital solution should augment these proven outcomes and yearly cost savings for those living with diabetes and other chronic conditions—a population that now represents six in 10 U.S. adults .

Notable industry accolades for One Drop include ranking on the NYC Digital Health 100 and Deloitte Technology Fast 500 . Headquartered in New York, with offices in Texas and California, One Drop is also independently recognized as one of the best places to work in New York City and Austin .

About One Drop

One Drop is a precision health company combining continuous diagnostics, predictive analytics and machine learning in an award-winning digital solution to deliver cost-saving outcomes for people living with diabetes and other chronic conditions. The goal: empower everyone to take proactive action for better health, peak performance, and more fulfilling lives. Bluetooth glucose meter kit, on-demand testing supplies, and other One Drop products and services are available for purchase in the One Drop app (iOS and Android) and at onedrop.today , Walmart , Amazon , BestBuy , the Apple Store , and CVS . A sensor with continuous glucose sensing capabilities is in development and subject to regulatory approval.

