B2Gold Reports Strong Q1 2022 Results; Total Gold Production of 209,365 oz, 5% Above Budget with Cash Operating Costs and All-In Sustaining Costs Below Budget

B2Gold Corp. (TSX: BTO) (NYSE: BTG) (NSX: B2G) ("B2Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its operational and financial results for the first quarter of 2022. The Company previously released its gold production and gold revenue results for the first quarter of 2022. All dollar figures are in United States dollars unless otherwise indicated.

2022 First Quarter Highlights

Total gold production of 209,365 ounces (including 12,892 ounces of attributable production from Calibre Mining Corp. ("Calibre")), 5% (9,760 ounces) above budget, and consolidated gold production of 196,473 ounces from the Company's three operating mines, 4% (8,431 ounces) above budget, with solid performances from all the Company's three mines, with each mine exceeding its budgeted production for the first quarter of 2022

Consolidated gold revenue was $366 million on sales of 195,100 ounces at an average realized price of $1,874 per ounce

Total consolidated cash operating costs (see "Non-IFRS Measures") of $699 per ounce produced, well-below budget by $94 per ounce produced (12%), and total consolidated all-in sustaining costs ("AISC") (see "Non-IFRS Measures") of $1,036 per ounce sold, significantly below budget by $318 per ounce sold (23%) (including estimated attributable results for Calibre)

Cash flow provided by operating activities before changes in non-cash working capital was $152 million ( $0.14 per share) compared to $171 million ( $0.16 per share) in the first quarter of 2021; cash flow provided by operating activities after changes in non-cash working capital was $107 million ( $0.10 per share) compared to $146 million ( $0.14 per share) in the first quarter of 2021

Net income attributable to the shareholders of the Company of $81 million ( $0.08 per share); adjusted net income (see "Non-IFRS Measures") attributable to the shareholders of the Company of $65 million ( $0.06 per share)

For 2022, B2Gold remains well positioned for continued strong operational and financial performance with total gold production guidance of between 990,000 - 1,050,000 ounces (including 40,000 - 50,000 attributable ounces projected from Calibre) with total consolidated cash operating costs forecast to be between $620 - $660 per ounce and total consolidated AISC forecast to be between $1,010 - $1,050 per ounce

The Company announced an updated and significantly increased Mineral Resource estimate for the Anaconda area, comprised of the Menankoto permit and the Bantako North permit, located approximately 20 kilometres from the Fekola Mine; preliminary planning has demonstrated that a pit situated on the Anaconda area could provide saprolite (weathered) material to be trucked to and fed into the Fekola mill commencing as early as late 2022, subject to obtaining all necessary permits and completion of a final mine plan, with the potential to add an average of approximately 80,000 to 100,000 ounces per year to the Fekola mill's annual gold production

In April 2022 , the Company acquired the Bakolobi permit in Mali from a local Malian company; covers a 100 km 2 area contiguous to both the Medinandi permit (Fekola Mine) and the Menankoto permit

B2Gold's Namibian subsidiary was recognized by the Namibian Revenue Agency as the highest revenue contributor among "Overall Top Contributors" in calendar year 2021

2022 First Quarter Operational Results

Total gold production in the first quarter of 2022 was 209,365 ounces (including 12,892 ounces of attributable production from Calibre), above budget by 5% (9,760 ounces), and consolidated gold production from the Company's three operating mines was 196,473 ounces, above budget by 4% (8,431 ounces), with solid performances from the Company's three mines, with each mine exceeding its budgeted production for the first quarter of 2022 (see "Operations" section below). Due to the timing of higher-grade ore mining, consolidated gold production from the Company's three operating mines is expected to be significantly weighted to the second half of 2022. As expected, compared to the first quarter of 2021, total consolidated gold production was lower by 5% (11,279 ounces), due to the planned significant waste stripping campaign and lower mined ore tonnage at the Fekola Mine in the first quarter of 2022, as Phase 6 of the Fekola Pit continues to be developed in the first half of 2022.

For the first quarter of 2022, total consolidated cash operating costs (including estimated attributable results for Calibre) were $699 per ounce produced ($656 per ounce sold), well-below budget by $94 per ounce produced (12%), and consolidated cash operating costs from the Company's three operating mines were $676 per ounce produced ($630 per ounce sold), well-below budget by $103 per ounce produced (13%). These favourable budget variances were attributable to higher than budgeted gold production, lower than budgeted stripping costs and lower than budgeted realized fuel prices at the Fekola Mine, which were partially offset by higher than budgeted fuel prices at the Masbate and Otjikoto mines. As expected, total consolidated cash operating costs were higher in the first quarter of 2022 compared to $609 per ounce produced ($582 per ounce sold) in the first quarter of 2021, and consolidated cash operating costs were higher in the first quarter of 2022 compared to $581 per ounce produced ($552 per ounce sold) in the first quarter of 2021, mainly as a result of the planned lower gold production and higher costs for fuel and other consumables.

For the first quarter of 2022, total consolidated AISC (including estimated attributable results for Calibre) were $1,036 per ounce sold (Q1 2021 - $932 per ounce sold), significantly below budget by $318 per ounce sold (23%), and consolidated AISC from the Company's three operating mines were $1,028 per ounce sold (Q1 2021 - $919 per ounce sold), significantly below budget by $339 per ounce (25%). These favourable budget variances were attributable to lower than budgeted cash operating costs, higher than budgeted gold ounces sold and lower than budgeted sustaining capital expenditures ($33 million), which is expected to be incurred later in 2022.

For full-year 2022, the Company's total gold production is forecast to be between 990,000 and 1,050,000 ounces (including 40,000 and 50,000 attributable ounces projected from Calibre), with total consolidated cash operating costs forecast to be between $620 and $660 per ounce and total consolidated AISC forecast to be between $1,010 and $1,050 per ounce. Notwithstanding the ongoing sanctions on Mali announced by the Economic Community of West African States ("ECOWAS") on January 9, 2022, including closure of a number of the borders with Mali, the Fekola Mine continues to operate at full capacity and the Company expects to meet its 2022 production guidance for the Fekola Mine. Due to the timing of high-grade ore mining, consolidated gold production from the Company's three operating mines is expected to be significantly weighted to the second half of 2022; for the first half of 2022, consolidated gold production is forecast to be between 390,000 and 410,000 ounces, which is expected to increase significantly to between 560,000 and 590,000 ounces during the second half of 2022. Based mainly on the weighting of production and timing of stripping, consolidated guidance ranges for cash operating costs are expected to be between $760 and $800 per ounce in the first half of 2022, before significantly improving to between $490 and $530 per ounce during the second half of 2022. In addition, consolidated guidance ranges for AISC are expected to be between $1,250 and $1,290 per ounce in the first half of 2022 before significantly improving to between $820 and $860 per ounce during the second half of 2022.

As previously disclosed, the Company's operations continue to be impacted by global cost inflation. However, despite these ongoing cost pressures, the draw downs of existing inventories, proactive management and the revised sequencing of some capital costs means that consolidated cash operating costs and AISC in the first quarter of 2022 were lower than budget. The Company will continue to closely monitor the levels of cost inflation over the remainder of 2022. B2Gold's projects and operations continue to target long-term cash flow and value at industry leading costs per ounce of gold produced.

2022 First Quarter Financial Results

For the first quarter of 2022, consolidated gold revenue was $366 million on sales of 195,100 ounces at an average realized gold price of $1,874 per ounce, compared to $362 million on sales of 202,330 ounces at an average realized gold price of $1,791 per ounce in the first quarter of 2021. The slight increase in gold revenue of 1% ($4 million) was 5% attributable to the increase in the average realized gold price, offset by a 4% impact from the decrease in gold ounces sold (mainly due to the lower gold production).

For the first quarter of 2022, cash flow provided by operating activities before changes in non-cash working capital was $152 million ($0.14 per share) compared to $171 million ($0.16 per share) in the first quarter of 2021; cash flow provided by operating activities after changes in non-cash working capital was $107 million ($0.10 per share) compared to $146 million ($0.14 per share) in the first quarter of 2021. Cash flow provided by operating activities after changes in non-cash working capital decreased by $39 million compared to the first quarter of 2021, mainly due to higher production costs of $11 million and higher non-cash working capital outflows in the first quarter of 2022, most significantly for current income taxes and the timing of value-added tax receivables ("VAT"). Cash income tax payments in the first quarter of 2022 totaled $59 million (Q1 2021 - $21 million), including approximately $15 million related to 2021 outstanding tax liability obligations.

Based on current assumptions, the Company expects to generate consolidated cashflows from operating activities of approximately $625 million for full-year 2022, expected to be significantly weighted to the second half of 2022. The benefit of higher gold prices realized in the first quarter of 2022 is expected to be offset by the impacts of cost inflation and delays in the recovery of VAT receivables. In addition, based on current assumptions, the Company is forecasting to make total cash income and withholding tax payments (including priority dividend payments) for full-year 2022 of approximately $290 million.

Net income for the first quarter of 2022 was $91 million compared to $99 million for the first quarter of 2021. Net income attributable to the shareholders of the Company was $81 million ($0.08 per share) compared to $92 million ($0.09 per share) for the first quarter of 2021. Adjusted net income attributable to the shareholders of the Company (see "Non-IFRS Measures") was $65 million ($0.06 per share) compared to adjusted net income of $97 million ($0.09 per share) for the first quarter of 2021.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

B2Gold continues to maintain a strong financial position and liquidity. At March 31, 2022, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $649 million (December 31, 2021 - $673 million) and working capital (defined as current assets less assets classified as held for sale and current liabilities) of $843 million (December 31, 2021 - $802 million). In addition, the Company's $600 million Revolving Credit Facility ("RCF") remains fully undrawn and available.

On February 22, 2022, B2Gold's Board of Directors declared a cash dividend for the first quarter of 2022 of $0.04 per common share (or an expected $0.16 per share on an annualized basis), paid on March 17, 2022 to shareholders of record as of March 9, 2022.

Due to the Company's strong net positive cash position, strong operating results and the current higher gold price environment, B2Gold's quarterly dividend rate is expected to be maintained at $0.04 per common share (or an annualized rate of $0.16 per common share), one of the highest dividend yields in the gold sector. The declaration and payment of future quarterly dividends remains at the discretion of the Board and will depend on the Company's financial results, cash requirements, future prospects and other factors deemed relevant by the Board.

Operations

Mine-by-mine gold production in the first quarter of 2022 (including the Company's estimated 25% attributable share of Calibre's production) was as follows:

Mine Q1 2022 Gold Production (ounces) First-Half 2022 Forecast Gold Production (ounces) Second-Half 2022 Forecast Gold Production (ounces) Full-year 2022 Forecast Gold Production (ounces) Fekola 101,648 220,000 - 230,000 350,000 - 370,000 570,000 - 600,000 Masbate 59,764 105,000 - 110,000 100,000 - 105,000 205,000 - 215,000 Otjikoto 35,061 65,000 - 70,000 110,000 - 115,000 175,000 - 185,000 B2Gold

Consolidated (1) 196,473 390,000 –410,000 560,000 – 590,000 950,000 – 1,000,000









Equity interest in

Calibre (2) 12,892 20,000 - 25,000 20,000 - 25,000 40,000 - 50,000









Total 209,365 410,000 – 435,000 580,000 – 615,000 990,000 – 1,050,000

(1) "B2Gold Consolidated" - gold production is presented on a 100% basis, as B2Gold fully consolidates the results of its Fekola, Masbate and Otjikoto mines in its consolidated financial statements (even though it does not own 100% of these operations). (2) "Equity interest in Calibre" - represents the Company's approximate 25% indirect share of Calibre's operations. B2Gold applies the equity method of accounting for its 25% ownership interest in Calibre.

Mine-by-mine cash operating costs per ounce (on a per ounce of gold produced basis) in the first quarter of 2022 were as follows (presented on a 100% basis):

Mine Q1 2022 Cash Operating Costs ($ per ounce produced) First-Half 2022 Forecast Cash Operating Costs ($ per ounce produced) Second-Half 2022 Forecast Cash Operating Costs ($ per ounce produced) Full-year 2022 Forecast Cash Operating Costs ($ per ounce produced) Fekola $624 $720 - $760 $380 - $420 $510 - $550 Masbate $710 $730 - $770 $760 - $800 $740 - $780 Otjikoto $770 $960 - $1,000 $620 - $660 $740 - $780 B2Gold

Consolidated $676 $760 - $800 $490 - $530 $600 - $640









Equity interest in

Calibre (1) $1,054 $970 - $1,070 $970 - $1,070 $970 - $1,070









Total $699 $780 - $820 $510 - $550 $620 - $660

(1) Calibre's 2022 forecast cash operating costs are assumed to be consistent throughout 2022.

Mine-by-mine cash operating costs per ounce (on a per ounce of gold sold basis) in the first quarter of 2022 were as follows (presented on a 100% basis):

Mine Q1 2022 Cash Operating Costs ($ per ounce sold) First-Half 2022 Forecast Cash Operating Costs ($ per ounce sold) Second-Half 2022 Forecast Cash Operating Costs ($ per ounce sold) Full-year 2022 Forecast Cash Operating Costs ($ per ounce sold) Fekola $583 $720 - $760 $380 - $420 $510 - $550 Masbate $785 $730 - $770 $760 - $800 $740 - $780 Otjikoto $590 $960 - $1,000 $620 - $660 $740 - $780 B2Gold Consolidated $630 $760 - $800 $490 - $530 $600 - $640









Equity interest in

Calibre (1) $1,047 $970 - $1,070 $970 - $1,070 $970 - $1,070









Total $656 $780 - $820 $510 - $550 $620 - $660

(1) Calibre's 2022 forecast cash operating costs are assumed to be consistent throughout 2022.

Mine-by-mine AISC (on a per ounce of gold sold basis) in the first quarter of 2022 were as follows (presented on a 100% basis):

Mine Q1 2022 Forecast AISC ($ per ounce sold) First-Half 2022 Forecast AISC ($ per ounce sold) Second-Half 2022 Forecast AISC ($ per ounce sold) Full-year 2022 Forecast AISC ($ per ounce sold) Fekola $987 $1,140 - $1,180 $660 - $700 $840 - $880 Masbate $1,022 $1,120 - $1,160 $1,020 - $1,060 $1,070 - $1,110 Otjikoto $878 $1,460 - $1,500 $930 - $970 $1,120 - $1,160 B2Gold Consolidated $1,028 $1,250 - $1,290 $820 - $860 $1,000 - $1,040









Equity interest in

Calibre (1) $1,155 $1,100 - $1,200 $1,100 - $1,200 $1,100 - $1,200









Total $1,036 $1,240 - $1,280 $830 - $870 $1,010 - $1,050

(1) Calibre's 2022 forecast AISC are assumed to be consistent throughout 2022.

Fekola Gold Mine - Mali

The Fekola Mine in Mali had a successful start to the year with first quarter of 2022 gold production of 101,648 ounces, slightly above budget by 1% (917 ounces), as higher than budgeted processed grade (6%) offset lower than budgeted processed tonnes (5%) based on a reduction in saprolite processed. As a precautionary measure to hedge against potential supply chain problems arising from ECOWAS sanctions, the Fekola Mine proactively prioritized the processing of high-grade fresh ore to reduce reagent consumption and ensure that sufficient reagents remained available to process higher-grade ore to meet budgeted gold production (which resulted in lower than budgeted throughput for the first quarter of 2022). Although the sanctions continue, the situation has normalized as regular imports of reagents were received by Fekola in February and March 2022. As a result, saprolite ore was reintroduced back into the Fekola mill feed blend at the end of February 2022, and the processing of saprolite ore resumed as planned and is ongoing. Fekola's gold production is expected to be significantly weighted to the second half of 2022 when mining reaches the higher-grade portion of Phase 6 of the Fekola Pit and Cardinal operations are at full capacity. As expected, compared to the first quarter of 2021, Fekola's gold production was lower by 19% (23,440 ounces), due to planned significant waste stripping and lower mined ore tonnage, as Phase 6 of the Fekola Pit continues to be developed in the first half of 2022.

For the first quarter of 2022, mill feed grade was 1.54 grams per tonne ("g/t") compared to budget of 1.45 g/t and 1.99 g/t in the first quarter of 2021; mill throughput was 2.20 million tonnes compared to budget of 2.31 million tonnes and 2.07 million tonnes in the first quarter of 2021; and gold recovery averaged 93.3% compared to budget of 93.5% and 94.4% in the first quarter of 2021. For the first quarter of 2022, as described above, processed grade was above budget while processed tonnes were below budget mainly due to the brief temporary suspension of processing saprolite ore, offset by the processing of higher-grade ore, in January and February 2022. Processed grade was lower compared to the first quarter of 2021 due to the planned significant waste stripping campaign in the first quarter of 2022.

For the first quarter of 2022, Fekola's cash operating costs were $624 per ounce produced ($583 per ounce sold), significantly below budget by $157 per ounce produced (20%), mainly as a result of lower than budgeted mining, processing and site general costs. These favourable cost variances were mainly attributable to lower than budgeted fuel prices realized in the first quarter of 2022 (as fuel prices are set in advance by the State and therefore subject to timing delays between market fuel price increases and those experienced at the Fekola Mine) and below budgeted volumes of fuel and other consumables utilized due to lower overall tonnes mined and processed compared to budget. Mined tonnes were lower than budget due to a temporary change in mine sequencing to accommodate the temporary change in saprolite processing as discussed above. Over 20% of the power generated in first quarter of 2022 was solar, resulting in over 3.5 million litres of fuel savings and a reduction of over 11,000 tonnes of carbon emissions in the first quarter of 2022. As expected, Fekola's cash operating costs were higher in the first quarter of 2022 compared to $503 per ounce produced ($479 per ounce sold) in the first quarter of 2021, mainly as a result of the planned lower gold production, higher fuel and other consumable costs and increased mining costs from operating deeper in the Fekola Pit.

Fekola's AISC for the first quarter of 2022 were $987 per ounce sold (Q1 2021 - $770 per ounce sold), significantly below budget by $342 per ounce sold (26%), mainly attributable to the lower than budgeted cash operating costs, higher than budgeted gold ounces sold and lower sustaining capital expenditures ($14 million, mainly due to the timing of pre-stripping). The lower than budgeted sustaining capital expenditures were primarily a result of timing of pre-stripping and are expected to be incurred later in 2022.

Capital expenditures for the first quarter of 2022 totaled $28 million, primarily consisting of $14 million for pre-stripping, $6 million for mobile equipment for the Cardinal Zone, $4 million for mobile equipment purchases and rebuilds for Fekola and $4 million for the tailings storage facility dam raise.

On February 2, 2022, the Company announced an updated Mineral Resource estimate for the Cardinal Zone, adjacent to the Fekola Mine. The updated resource included a significantly increased Mineral Resource estimate for Cardinal Zone as at December 31, 2021 with an initial Indicated Mineral Resource estimate of 8,000,000 tonnes at 1.67 g/t gold for 430,000 ounces of gold, and an updated Inferred Mineral Resource estimate of 19,000,000 tonnes at 1.21 g/t gold for 740,000 ounces of gold, constrained within a conceptual pit run at US$1,800 per ounce gold. Approximately 50,000 ounces has been budgeted to be produced from the Cardinal Zone in 2022 and included in Fekola's 2022 production guidance. Based on engineering studies completed to date, the Cardinal Zone has the potential to add an average of approximately 60,000 ounces per year over the next 6 to 8 years to Fekola's annual gold production.

The low-cost Fekola Mine is expected to produce between 570,000 and 600,000 ounces of gold in 2022 at cash operating costs of between $510 and $550 per ounce and AISC of between $840 and $880 per ounce. For the first half of 2022, Fekola's gold production is expected to be between 220,000 and 230,000 ounces, which is expected to increase significantly to between 350,000 and 370,000 ounces during the second half of 2022. Based mainly on the weighting of production and timing of pre-stripping, Fekola's cash operating costs are expected to be between $720 and $760 per ounce in the first half of 2022, before significantly improving to between $380 and $420 per ounce during the second half of 2022. In addition, Fekola's AISC are expected to be between $1,140 and $1,180 per ounce in the first half of 2022, before significantly improving to between $660 and $700 per ounce during the second half of 2022.

Masbate Gold Mine – The Philippines

The Masbate Mine in the Philippines had a strong start to the year with first quarter of 2022 gold production of 59,764 ounces, above budget by 11% (5,711 ounces) and 4% (2,251 ounces) higher compared to the first quarter of 2021, mainly due to higher processed grade.

For the first quarter of 2022, mill feed grade was 1.19 g/t compared to budget of 1.09 g/t and 1.10 g/t in the first quarter of 2021; mill throughput was 2.01 million tonnes compared to budget of 1.93 million tonnes and 1.95 million tonnes in the first quarter of 2021; and gold recovery averaged 78.0% compared to budget of 79.7% and 83.6% in the first quarter of 2021. Processed grade was above budget in the first quarter of 2022 due to mining additional (unbudgeted) higher-grade areas identified within the planned mining areas. In addition, mine haulage optimizations related to the expansion of the tailings facility resulted in shorter than planned hauls of waste and increased mining rates and contributed to the above budgeted mined high-grade ore tonnage in the first quarter of 2022. Compared to the first quarter of 2021, gold recoveries were lower as a result of processing a higher proportion of fresh rock ore in the first quarter of 2022.

For the first quarter of 2022, Masbate's cash operating costs were $710 per ounce produced ($785 per ounce sold), well-below budget by $51 per ounce produced (7%), mainly the result of higher gold production partially offset by higher than budgeted diesel and HFO costs. As expected, Masbate's cash operating costs were higher in the first quarter of 2022 compared to $608 per ounce produced ($578 per ounce sold) in the first quarter of 2021, mainly as a result of higher fuel and other consumable costs.

Masbate's AISC for the first quarter of 2022 were $1,022 per ounce sold (Q1 2021 - $818 per ounce sold), significantly below budget by $212 per ounce sold (17%), mainly as a result of lower than budgeted sustaining capital expenditures ($14 million) partially offset by lower than budgeted gold sales. The lower than budgeted sustaining capital expenditures were primarily a result of timing of expenditures and are expected to be incurred later in 2022.

Capital expenditures for the first quarter of 2022 totaled $6 million, including $2 million for mobile equipment purchases and rebuilds and $2 million for tailings storage facility projects and other processing related capital.

The Masbate Mine is expected to produce between 205,000 and 215,000 ounces of gold in 2022, with cash operating costs of between $740 and $780 per ounce and AISC of between $1,070 and $1,110 per ounce. Masbate's gold production is scheduled to be relatively consistent throughout 2022.

Otjikoto Gold Mine - Namibia

The Otjikoto Mine in Namibia performed well during the first quarter of 2022, producing 35,061 ounces of gold, 5% (1,803 ounces) above budget, with processed tonnes, grade and recoveries all slightly better than budget. As a result of the timing of higher-grade ore mining, Otjikoto's gold production is expected to be significantly weighted to the second half of 2022 when mining is scheduled to reach the higher-grade portions of Phase 3 of the Otjikoto Pit and ore production ramps up at the Wolfshag underground mine. As expected, compared to the first quarter of 2021, gold production was significantly higher by 52% (12,019 ounces), as processed ore in the first quarter of 2021 was primarily sourced from existing stockpiles while significant waste stripping operations continued at both the Wolfshag and Otjikoto pits.

For the first quarter of 2022, mill feed grade was 1.31 g/t compared to budget of 1.26 g/t and 0.82 g/t in the first quarter of 2021; mill throughput was 0.85 million tonnes compared to budget of 0.84 million tonnes and 0.89 million tonnes in the first quarter of 2021; and gold recovery averaged 98.5% compared to budget of 98.0% and 97.6% in the first quarter of 2021.

For the first quarter of 2022, Otjikoto's cash operating costs were $770 per ounce produced ($590 per ounce sold), below budget by $35 per ounce produced (4%), mainly the result of higher gold production as discussed above. Otjikoto's cash operating costs were slightly lower than budget for the first quarter of 2022 as higher than budgeted realized fuel prices were offset by an average weaker than budgeted Namibian dollar in the quarter. As expected, Otjikoto's cash operating costs were significantly lower in the first quarter of 2022 compared to $940 per ounce produced ($823 per ounce sold) in the first quarter of 2021, mainly as a result of higher gold production.

Otjikoto's AISC for the first quarter of 2022 were $878 per ounce sold (Q1 2021 - $1,475 per ounce sold), significantly below budget by $457 per ounce sold (34%), mainly due to lower than budgeted cash operating costs, higher than budgeted gold ounces sold and lower than budgeted sustaining capital expenditures ($5 million). The lower than budgeted sustaining capital expenditures were primarily a result of timing and are expected to be incurred later in 2022.

Capital expenditures for the first quarter of 2022 totaled $16 million, primarily consisting of $6 million for pre-stripping in the Otjikoto Pit, $6 million for Wolfshag underground mine development, $2 million for mobile equipment rebuilds and replacements and $2 million for the national power grid connection line.

Development of the Wolfshag underground mine continues to progress with first development ore production expected to commence in the first half of 2022. The initial underground Mineral Reserve estimate for the down-plunge extension of the Wolfshag deposit includes 210,000 ounces of gold in 1.2 million tonnes of ore at 5.57 g/t gold.

The Otjikoto Mine is expected to produce between 175,000 and 185,000 ounces of gold in 2022, with cash operating costs of between $740 and $780 per ounce and AISC of between $1,120 and $1,160 per ounce. For the first half of 2022, Otjikoto's gold production is expected to be between 65,000 and 70,000 ounces, which is expected to increase significantly to between 110,000 and 115,000 ounces during the second half of 2022. Based mainly on the weighting of the planned production and timing of pre-stripping, Otjikoto's cash operating costs are expected to be between $960 and $1,000 per ounce in the first half of 2022, before significantly improving to between $620 and $660 per ounce during the second half of 2022. In addition, Otjikoto's AISC are expected to be between $1,460 and $1,500 per ounce in the first half of 2022, before significantly improving to between $930 and $970 per ounce during the second half of 2022.

Development

Anaconda Area (comprised of the Menankoto and Bantako North permits) - Mali

On March 23, 2022, the Company announced an updated and significantly increased Mineral Resource estimate for the Anaconda area, comprised of the Menankoto permit and the Bantako North permit, located approximately 20 kilometres from the Fekola Mine. The updated and significantly increased Anaconda Mineral Resource estimate (as at January 11, 2022) constrained within a conceptual pit shell at a gold price of $1,800 per ounce included an initial Indicated Mineral Resource estimate of 32,400,000 tonnes at 1.08 g/t gold for a total 1,130,000 ounces of gold, and Inferred Mineral Resource estimate of 63,700,000 tonnes at 1.12 g/t gold for 2,280,000 ounces of gold. The Mineral Resource estimate included first time reporting of 1,130,000 ounces of Indicated Mineral Resources and an increase of 1,510,000 ounces (196% increase) of Inferred Mineral Resources since the initial Inferred Mineral Resource estimate in 2017 (21,590,000 tonnes at 1.11 g/t gold, for 767,000 ounces).

In 2022, the Company has budgeted $33 million for development of infrastructure for Phase I saprolite mining at the Anaconda area, including road construction. Based on the updated Mineral Resource estimate and B2Gold's preliminary planning, the Company has demonstrated that a pit situated on the Anaconda area could provide selective higher grade saprolite material (average grade of 2.2 g/t) to be trucked to and fed into the Fekola mill commencing as early as late 2022 at a rate of 1.5 million tonnes per annum. Subject to obtaining all necessary permits and completion of a final development plan, the trucking of selective higher grade saprolite material to the Fekola mill would increase the ore processed and annual gold production from the Fekola mill, with the potential to add an average of approximately 80,000 to 100,000 ounces per year to the Fekola mill's annual gold production. The plan to truck the selective higher grade saprolite material is not included in the Company's 2022 production guidance and the Anaconda area Mineral Resources have not been included in the current Fekola life of mine plan.

Based on the updated Mineral Resource estimate and the 2022 exploration drilling results, the Company has commenced a Phase II scoping study to review the project economics of constructing a stand-alone mill near the Anaconda area. Subject to receipt of a positive Phase II scoping study, the Company expects that the saprolite material would continue to be trucked to and fed into the Fekola mill during the construction period for the Anaconda area stand-alone mill.

In 2022, the Company is drilling to infill and extend the saprolite resource area and to follow up on the sulphide mineralization at the Anaconda area, including the Mamba and Adder zones, and several other targets below the saprolite mineralization. The good grade and width combinations at the Anaconda area continue to provide a strong indication of the potential for Fekola-style south plunging bodies of sulphide mineralization, which remains open down plunge. Four drill rigs are currently drilling in the Anaconda area.

In April 2022, the Company acquired the Bakolobi permit in Mali from a local Malian company. The Bakolobi permit is located between the Menankoto permit, to the North, and the Fekola Mine's Medinandi permit, wrapping around the latter to its south-west end, covering an area of 100 km2. The acquisition of the Bakolobi permit results in the ownership by the Company of four contiguous exploration and/or exploitation permits covering 237 km2, extending from the northwestern end of the Bantako North permit and the North-East of the Menankoto permit, southwest of the Medinandi permit (Fekola Mine and Cardinal Zone) to the southeast end of the Bakolobi permit.

Gramalote Project (B2Gold – 50%/AngloGold Ashanti Limited ("AngloGold") – 50%) - Colombia

Following a review of Gramalote's feasibility study work to date, B2Gold believes that there is strong potential to improve the economics of the project (economic highlights were previously released on May 4, 2021 based on the feasibility study work to date), which could be developed by revisiting the original Gramalote Project design parameters included in the existing mining permit (as applied in the Gramalote Preliminary Economic Assessment in January 2020 and historical AngloGold studies) and further optimizing project design. Review of the updated Gramalote Ridge Mineral Resource also shows that further value can be created through additional drilling of the Inferred portions of the Mineral Resource area, both within and adjacent to the designed pit.

An updated, revised budget that has been prepared to carry the Gramalote Project to completion of the feasibility study is currently under review by B2Gold and AngloGold. The revised budget will fund ongoing the Gramalote Feasibility Study optimization, exploration, community support, continued advancement of key social commitments and compliance with regulatory and Environmental Impact Assessment requirements. A separate construction budget is expected to be developed subsequently upon a positive (optimized) Gramalote Feasibility Study and construction decision.

B2Gold expects that the results of final feasibility study will be available by the end of the second quarter of 2022 with the full feasibility study completed by the end of the third quarter of 2022. If the final economics of the feasibility study are positive and B2Gold and AngloGold make the decision to develop Gramalote as an open-pit gold mine (decision date now expected by the end of the third quarter of 2022), B2Gold would utilize its proven internal mine construction team to build the mine and mill facilities and operate the mine on behalf of the Gramalote Project.

The Gramalote Project continues to benefit from strong federal and local government support as well as continuing support from local communities.

Summary and Outlook

The Company is pleased with its first quarter of 2022 results as outlined in this news release, particularly given the challenges mining companies are facing around the world. Based on a strong operational and financial first quarter of 2022, the Company is on track to meet its annual gold production guidance for 2022 of between 990,000 - 1,050,000 ounces (including 40,000 - 50,000 attributable ounces projected from Calibre) with total consolidated cash operating costs of between $620 - $660 per ounce and total consolidated AISC of between $1,010 - $1,050 per ounce.

Following the receipt of the Menankoto permit in Mali, the Company is expanding the scope of its exploration activities on the Anaconda area (comprised of the Menankoto permit and the Bantako North permit) to build on the successful exploration programs already completed to date. The Company will continue to follow up on the sulphide mineralization at the Mamba, Adder and several other targets below the saprolite mineralization in 2022. In April 2022, the Company completed the acquisition of the Bakolobi permit from a local Malian company. The Bakolobi permit is located between the Menankoto permit, to the North, and the Fekola Mine's Medinandi permit, wrapping around the latter to its south-west end, covering an area of 100 km2. The acquisition of the Bakolobi permit results in the ownership by the Company of four contiguous exploration and/or exploitation permits covering 237 km2, extending from the northwestern end of the Bantako North permit and the North-East of the Menankoto permit, southwest of the Medinandi permit (Fekola Mine and Cardinal Zone) to the southeast end of the Bakolobi permit.

B2Gold's preliminary planning has demonstrated that a pit situated on the Anaconda area could provide saprolite material to be trucked to and fed into the Fekola mill commencing in late 2022, increasing the ore processed and annual gold production from the Fekola mill, subject to obtaining all necessary permits and completion of a final mine plan. Based on the updated Mineral Resource estimate and the 2022 exploration drilling results, the Company has commenced a Phase II scoping study to review the project economics of constructing a stand-alone mill near the Anaconda area. Subject to receipt of a positive Phase II scoping study, the Company expects that the saprolite material would continue to be trucked to and fed into the Fekola mill during the construction period for the Anaconda area stand-alone mill. The potential to truck material from the Anaconda Area in late 2022 is currently being developed and is not included in Fekola's 2022 production guidance or the current Fekola life of mine plan.

The Company also continues to advance its other development project, with work continuing on the Gramalote Project and the completion of the final Gramalote feasibility study. Results from the Gramalote feasibility study are expected to be available by the end of the second quarter of 2022 with the full feasibility study completed by the end of the third quarter of 2022. If the final economics of the feasibility study are positive and B2Gold and AngloGold make the decision to develop Gramalote as an open-pit gold mine (decision date now expected by the end of the third quarter of 2022), B2Gold would utilize its proven internal mine construction team to build the mine and mill facilities and operate the mine on behalf of the Gramalote Project.

After a very successful year for exploration in 2021, B2Gold is conducting an aggressive exploration campaign in 2022 with a budget of approximately $65 million (excluding the Gramalote Project). Exploration will focus predominantly in Mali, other operating mine sites in Namibia and the Philippines, and continued focus on grassroots targets around the world. Many years of target generation and pursuing opportunities in prospective gold regions has culminated in the Company allocating a record $29 million for its grassroots exploration programs, including several new regions. Included in the grassroots exploration program is $8 million allocated to Finland for the Central Lapland Joint Venture with Aurion Resources Ltd. Most significantly, the westward extension of Rupert Resources' Ikarri discovery trends directly onto the Joint Venture ground. This trend (named the Helmi trend on the Joint Venture ground) coincides with B2Gold's base-of-till drilling and the same interpreted structure as defined by airborne geophysics. Diamond drilling in 2021 has confirmed the presence of mineralization on this structure and is being successfully followed up in 2022, with 11,600 metres planned.

The Company's ongoing strategy is to continue to maximize profitable production from its mines, further advance the Anaconda and Gramalote development projects, advance the Company's numerous brownfield and greenfield exploration projects, evaluate new exploration, development and production opportunities and continue to pay an industry leading dividend yield.

B2GOLD CORP.

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31

(Expressed in thousands of United States dollars, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)





2022

2021









Gold revenue

$ 365,583

$ 362,302









Cost of sales







Production costs

(122,960)

(111,632) Depreciation and depletion

(77,263)

(66,727) Royalties and production taxes

(25,690)

(26,526) Total cost of sales

(225,913)

(204,885)









Gross profit

139,670

157,417









General and administrative

(10,828)

(10,098) Share-based payments

(8,404)

(1,166) Community relations

(619)

(581) Foreign exchange (losses) gains

(2,456)

3,494 Share of net income of associate

2,772

5,066 Other

(2,032)

(3,956) Operating income

118,103

150,176









Interest and financing expense

(2,583)

(2,896) Gains on derivative instruments

19,299

8,049 Other income (expense)

7,756

(338) Income from operations before taxes

142,575

154,991









Current income tax, withholding and other taxes

(47,654)

(41,126) Deferred income tax expense

(4,118)

(15,033) Net income for the period

$ 90,803

$ 98,832









Attributable to:







Shareholders of the Company

$ 80,723

$ 91,555 Non-controlling interests

10,080

7,277 Net income for the period

$ 90,803

$ 98,832









Earnings per share (attributable to shareholders of the Company)







Basic

$ 0.08

$ 0.09 Diluted

$ 0.08

$ 0.09









Weighted average number of common shares outstanding (in thousands)







Basic

1,056,824

1,051,544 Diluted

1,062,492

1,062,006

B2GOLD CORP.

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31

(Expressed in thousands of United States dollars)

(Unaudited)





2022

2021 Operating activities







Net income for the period

$ 90,803

$ 98,832 Non-cash charges, net

72,960

75,199 Changes in non-cash working capital

(44,735)

(24,866) Changes in long-term value added tax receivables

(11,718)

(3,311) Cash provided by operating activities

107,310

145,854









Financing activities







Revolving credit facility transaction costs

(2,401)

— Repayment of equipment loan facilities

(6,790)

(7,227) Interest and commitment fees paid

(1,228)

(911) Cash proceeds from stock option exercises

4,031

752 Dividends paid

(42,234)

(42,072) Principal payments on lease arrangements

(1,219)

(735) Distributions to non-controlling interests

(1,022)

(2,000) Changes in restricted cash accounts

(162)

111 Cash used by financing activities

(51,025)

(52,082)









Investing activities







Expenditures on mining interests:







Fekola Mine

(28,228)

(17,396) Masbate Mine

(5,693)

(6,564) Otjikoto Mine

(16,131)

(18,875) Gramalote Property

(4,407)

(3,467) Other exploration and development

(13,466)

(10,171) Cash paid on exercise of mineral property option

(7,737)

— Funding of reclamation accounts

(2,181)

(1,321) Other

—

(1,533) Cash used by investing activities

(77,843)

(59,327)









(Decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents

(21,558)

34,445









Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

(2,681)

(1,562) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

672,999

479,685 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$ 648,760

$ 512,568











B2GOLD CORP.

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Expressed in thousands of United States dollars)

(Unaudited)





As at March 31,

2022

As at December 31,

2021 Assets







Current







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 648,760

$ 672,999 Accounts receivable, prepaids and other

47,719

32,112 Deferred consideration receivable

42,598

41,559 Value-added and other tax receivables

29,889

14,393 Inventories

278,977

272,354 Assets classified as held for sale

12,700

12,700



1,060,643

1,046,117









Long-term investments

28,319

32,118 Value-added tax receivables

71,698

63,165 Mining interests







Owned by subsidiaries and joint operations

2,225,028

2,231,831 Investments in associates

112,466

104,236 Other assets

86,855

82,371 Deferred income taxes

—

1,455



$ 3,585,009

$ 3,561,293 Liabilities







Current







Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

$ 100,777

$ 111,716 Current income and other taxes payable

80,782

92,275 Current portion of long-term debt

21,847

25,408 Current portion of mine restoration provisions

734

734 Other current liabilities

1,198

1,056



205,338

231,189









Long-term debt

50,817

49,726 Mine restoration provisions

105,648

116,547 Deferred income taxes

190,550

187,887 Employee benefits obligation

7,230

7,115 Other long-term liabilities

9,783

7,822



569,366

600,286 Equity







Shareholders' equity







Share capital

2,429,749

2,422,184 Contributed surplus

70,649

67,028 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(140,098)

(136,299) Retained earnings

546,518

507,381



2,906,818

2,860,294 Non-controlling interests

108,825

100,713



3,015,643

2,961,007



$ 3,585,009

$ 3,561,293











