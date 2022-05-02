InventHelp Inventor Develops Toilet Accessory to Prevent Splash Back (PBT-161)

PITTSBURGH, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a safe way to use the toilet without embarrassing and unsanitary splashes," said an inventor, from Tonopah, Ariz., "so I invented the LACE. My design would offer a viable alternative to depositing sheets of toilet tissue into the bowl prior to use."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to prevent splash back when defecating or urinating. In doing so, it helps to keep the user dry and fresh when using the bathroom. As a result, it increases sanitary conditions and it reduces messes. The invention features a simple design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households and public restrooms. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Phoenix sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-PBT-161, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

