The Story Behind VAVA Chroma's Triple Laser Projector Success on Indiegogo

The VAVA Chroma raised nearly $7.8 million, making it Indiegogo's most funded campaign in 2021.

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With over 2,700 backers, VAVA Chroma's Indiegogo campaign wrapped up in early 2022. The Chroma is now available to purchase at the VAVA online store .

Last fall, VAVA launched its latest Indiegogo campaign for the VAVA Chroma, an ALPD 4.0® ultra short throw triple laser projector. The R&D team had been working on this project for over a year, and the entire team at VAVA is extremely proud of both the end product and the reception.

Within four hours of funding, VAVA raised over $3 million and subsequently broke the record for most funds raised in a 24-hour period. VAVA has been asking backers what drew them to the Chroma; one backer said:

"I'm very excited to be getting my unit. I think what stands out most is just how large the screen can project. [...] I love not having to hang up a TV and bulky TV mount in the room. The ability to take out a projector and put it away is a major selling point for me."

The Chroma campaign raised nearly $7.8 million, making it the most funded campaign in Indiegogo history for the year 2021. VAVA has brought together a community full of home theater enthusiasts expressing anticipation for their projector and sharing tips and reviews.

About VAVA: VAVA's goal is to simplify modern life through exceptional expertise and the highest quality technology. VAVA designs and manufactures a line of cutting--edge and innovative products directed toward improving the lives of its customers. Additional information about VAVA and its award-winning products can be found at the VAVA online store .

About VAVA Chroma: VAVA Chroma is an ultra short throw projector boasting triple laser technology, ALPD® 4.0, Alexa voice control, and smart Android TV system. With projection ranges of 80"-150", Chroma is adaptable to any space and viewing preference.

