i-80 Gold to Host Annual General Meeting, Investor Day & First Quarter Results

RENO, Nev., April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - i-80 GOLD CORP. (TSX: IAU) (OTCQX: IAUCF) ("i-80", or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it will hold an "Investor Day" presentation immediately following its Annual General Meeting (AGM) being held at the Toronto Board of Trade on May 10, 2022. The AGM is to begin at 4:00pm EDT in person followed by the with the Investor Day presentation commencing at 4:30pm EDT which will also be available via webcast and conference call (details below). Investors are invited to attend the event where they can meet and discuss details with members of i-80's Board of Directors and Management Team.

Among other things, the Investor Day presentation will highlight the Company's numerous achievements in its first year of existence including: 1) Numerous exploration successes with detailed updates from its highly‑successful drilling program at Granite Creek and initial results that will be provided from the major ongoing drill campaign at Ruby Hill; 2) Operational updates from several project sites including Lone Tree; and 3) Detail the status of the Comprehensive Scorecard that was released by the Company earlier in 2022.

The Company also intends to release Q1 2022 financial and operating results prior to the event and Management will speak to these results during the Investor Day presentation.

Investor Day Webcast & Conference Call

The Company will host a live conference call and webcast on May 10, 2022, commencing at 4:30 pm EDT, providing the opportunity for analysts and investors to ask questions of i-80 Gold's executive team.

Conference Call

North American Toll-free: 1-888-204-4368

Confirmation #: 3896886

Webcast Link

Click HERE to access the webcast or visit our website at www.i80gold.com.

Conference Call Replay

A recording of the call can be accessed until May 17, 2022.

North American Toll-free Replay: 1-888-203-1112

Replay Code: 3896886

About i-80 Gold Corp.

i-80 Gold Corp. is a well-financed, Nevada-focused, mining company with a goal of achieving mid-tier gold producer status through the development of multiple deposits within the Company's advanced-stage property portfolio to complement existing gold production from the Ruby Hill open pit.

