AltsAxis' Mobile-First Alternative Investment Ecosystem Bringing Allocators & Managers Together Goes Live

AXIS Platform Makes it Easy to Find Data, Intelligence, Information & People

SHORT HILLS, N.J., April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AltsAxis LLC — the creators of a conflict-free, data-driven and mobile-first solution facilitating connections between alternative asset managers and family offices, pensions, endowments, foundations, sovereign wealth funds, RIAs and wealth managers — announced today that its AXIS platform is now live.

The AXIS platform is a first-of-its-kind solution that standardizes alternative investment data and organizes it into a searchable database with the latest in social connectivity. It fills a void in the market that is rife with inefficiencies that currently make it difficult to get up-to-date, accurate and useful information all in one place.

The announcement comes as shifts in the macro investment landscape are creating greater demand for a wide range of alternative investment vehicles, including private equity, venture capital, private credit, real estate funds and hedge funds. With volatility on the rise and the Federal Reserve tightening its rate policy for the first time since 2018, passive strategies and portfolios with outsize exposure to equities could underperform in the years to come.

Benefits of the AXIS platform include:

Free access for allocators and alternative asset managers to create a profile and engage on the platform.

Advanced search functionality and algorithms empower allocators and managers to seek out one another via 130+ unique filters.

Continuously updated data sets on alternative asset managers including performance, investment focus, fees, structure and regulatory filings coupled with dynamic analytics.

Access to a host of social connectivity features to enhance the platform experience including building connections, suggested connections, creating watch lists, following managers, on-demand calling, video conferencing and meeting schedulers.

A truly mobile-first application that recognizes that investment and asset management professionals leverage smartphones and other mobile devices to work at anytime, anywhere.

"We have built the leading-edge fintech platform to unify the historically fragmented alternative investment space on one intuitive, transparent digital community accessible on mobile devices," said Mark Salameh, Founder and CEO of AltsAxis LLC. "Our ecosystem simplifies — and optimizes — the sourcing of alternative strategies for family offices, institutional investors and wealth managers. But we also go a step further by creating opportunities for alternative asset managers, institutional investors allocating to alts and their strategic partners to engage and find out more about one another, so they can make well-informed decisions for meeting their goals and facilitating growth."

Mr. Salameh launched AltsAxis last year along with an established team of entrepreneurs, including Sarah Sisnett (Chief Operating Officer), Jason Cholewa (Chief Revenue Officer) and Kate Rincon (Director of Investor Relations). Mr. Salameh previously co-founded Context Summits, which produced capital introduction events for the alternative investment industry.

As an extension of the sourcing and relationship-building aspect of its platform, the company has also developed a series of conferences focused on helping allocators and managers explore business opportunities.

The first one, VegasAXIS, is slated for May 11-13, 2022, at the ARIA Resort & Casino in Las Vegas (Click here to register). A fall event, CaliAXIS, is scheduled for Oct. 19-21 at the Waldorf Astoria Monarch Beach Resort & Club in Dana Point, Calif. (Click here to pre-register.)

"The combination of unbiased, clean and real-time data with virtual and in-person engagement creates a powerful platform for centering the world of alternative investments around asset managers, allocators and strategic partners," said Sarah Sisnett, Chief Operating Officer of AltsAxis LLC. "The AXIS ecosystem provides information, insights and tools to operate efficiently, and effectively."

Learn more about the AXIS platform and request a demo at https://altsaxis.com/about/.

About AltsAxis:

AltsAxis has centralized the vast alternative investment universe into one data-driven, proprietary mobile ecosystem. Pensions, endowments, foundations, family offices, RIA's, wealth managers and sovereign wealth funds can access robust, dynamic, and unbiased data on a broad spectrum of alternative asset managers, as well as cutting-edge data modeling and visualization features, to make informed decisions on alternative investments. The AXIS platform meets all sourcing needs for allocators and enables them to securely facilitate virtual and in-person introductions to the alternative asset managers they follow and track. By allowing allocators and managers to continuously communicate and share information, the AltsAxis social network strengthens engagement within, and adds much-needed transparency to, the historically fragmented alternative investment universe, centering alternative investments around you

Learn more about the AltsAxis ecosystem at www.altsaxis.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Media contact:

Elizabeth Shim / Joseph Kuo

Haven Tower Group

424 317 4861 or 424 317 4851

eshim@haventower.com or jkuo@haventower.com

View original content:

SOURCE AltsAxis