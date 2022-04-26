PageUp selected by MUSC Health to enhance proactive recruitment strategies

NEW YORK, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC Health), South Carolina's only comprehensive academic health system, has chosen PageUp Recruitment Marketing to expand its hiring capabilities with recruitment marketing features including custom careers sites, employee-generated content tools and text engagement software. As an existing PageUp ATS and PageUp Onboarding customer, these new product acquisitions will expand MUSC Health's ability to proactively hire great talent.

PageUp's newest products will help MUSC Health, MUSC's clinical enterprise, to optimize its talent acquisition strategy, allowing the organization to remain competitive in a tight hiring market and attract, engage, hire and onboard the best healthcare talent.

MUSC Health is dedicated to the pursuit of changing what's possible in health care. Nationally recognized for its innovation, patient and family-centered care, and quality outcomes, this integrated health care system serves patients at the downtown Charleston campus and through more than 100 outreach locations, clinical affiliations with numerous health care partners, and a robust telehealth network.

MUSC Health sees more than one million patients annually, and its specialized care teams consistently rank among the best in the country. The system's transformational care is shaped by world-class clinicians, health scientists, and educators who provide leading-edge care while developing the next generation of innovative health care leaders.

To help MUSC Health find the people required for its continued success and growth, PageUp will provide the organization with best-in-class Recruitment Marketing, Employee-Generated Content and Text Engage software. This will ensure it can sell itself in a crowded market with authentic employee stories, an on-brand career site, and engaging text-based interactions to capture candidates 24/7.

PageUp will empower MUSC Health to:

Rebuild its career page and candidate-facing assets to reflect their unique culture and employer brand

Amplify employee stories with employee-generated content tools

Embrace proactive recruitment strategies, including talent pipelining, to help overcome significant challenges in recruiting and retaining top healthcare talent.

Streamline administration and ongoing workflow configuration in easy to use dashboards.

Proactively attract talent with personalized text-based content and communications

"Recruiting talented and diverse team members is just the first step at MUSC," said Michelle Wiles, Chief People Officer, MUSC Health. "From there, we strive to make sure that every individual who comes to work with us knows that they belong, that they are respected and that they have the space here to pursue excellence within our innovative culture."

"We are thrilled to expand our support for MUSC Health as they seek innovative solutions to today's talent challenges. Delivering an authentic, personalized and engaging candidate experience is critical in this competitive market, and PageUp will support MUSC Health's talent teams to attract and hire great people," says Mark Rice, CEO, PageUp.

About MUSC

Founded in 1824 in Charleston, MUSC is the state's only comprehensive academic health system, with a unique mission to preserve and optimize human life in South Carolina through education, research and patient care. Each year, MUSC educates more than 3,000 students in six colleges: Dental Medicine, Graduate Studies, Health Professions, Medicine, Nursing and Pharmacy, and trains more than 850 residents and fellows in its health system. MUSC brought in more than $327.6 million in research funds in fiscal year 2021, leading the state overall in research funding. MUSC also leads the state in federal and National Institutes of Health funding, with more than $220 million. For information on academic programs, visit musc.edu.

As the health care system of the Medical University of South Carolina, MUSC Health is dedicated to delivering the highest quality and safest patient care while educating and training generations of outstanding health care providers and leaders to serve the people of South Carolina and beyond. Patient care is provided at 14 hospitals with approximately 2,500 beds and five additional hospital locations in development, more than 350 telehealth sites and connectivity to patients' homes, and nearly 750 care locations situated in all regions of South Carolina. In 2021, for the seventh consecutive year, U.S. News & World Report named MUSC Health the No. 1 hospital in South Carolina. To learn more about clinical patient services, visit muschealth.org.

MUSC and its affiliates have collective annual budgets of $4.4 billion. The nearly 25,000 MUSC team members include world-class faculty, physicians, specialty providers, scientists, students, affiliates and care team members who deliver groundbreaking education, research, and patient care.

About PageUp

The powerful PageUp platform optimizes each step of the talent management lifecycle – so everyone can reach their full potential. PageUp Talent Management software enhances HR processes with technology that HR professionals, people leaders and employees love to use. From Recruitment Marketing – including sophisticated content management, marketing automation and candidate relationship management tools – through to Recruitment Management , Onboarding , Learning , Performance , and Succession – all underpinned by Analytics .

Customers love PageUp for its deep functionality and ability to be configured for a range of workflows and industries, all accompanied by outstanding customer service. Used in over 190 countries, PageUp is a truly global solution. PageUp has offices in Melbourne, Sydney, New York, London, Dublin and Singapore.

