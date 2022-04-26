MHK PUTS HEALTHCARE IN MEMBERS' HANDS WITH NEW CARES MEMBER APP

Mobile solution boosts member engagement and solves communication challenges for health plan care management teams

TAMPA, Fla., April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MHK, a leading healthcare technology provider and part of the Hearst Health network, announced today the launch of the Cares member mobile app, a solution that connects members with their health plan care team to improve member engagement, enrich the member care experience and lead to better clinical outcomes.

Inconsistent communication between members, health plans and care team members, including providers, can often become a barrier to care. Members can become disengaged, and health plans are often left without the vital data they need for evaluating and anticipating risks and ensuring proper oversight. The Cares member app solves these challenges with virtual care and messaging tools that allow members direct access to their health plan and clinical care team.

Health plans use the CareProminence Care Management solution for case and disease management. While these core CareProminence solutions focus on health plan care management processes, the Cares member app was developed as a member-facing solution that encourages them to actively participate in their care, anytime, anywhere, right from their iOS or Android device. The app enhances how the health plan supports the care management journey for the member, helping them become more active and engaged in their care. From the app, members can view and manage many components of their care in real-time in a consolidated place, including:

Completing health risk assessments

Viewing appointments

Accessing educational health resources and materials

Obtaining medication dosage instructions and timing reminders

Gaining a centralized view of blood pressure, weight and other vitals

Scheduling appointment, routine vaccination and/or booster reminders

Leveraging direct messaging and face-to-face virtual call access to their health plan care team

"This expansion of CareProminence technology is another step in achieving MHK's vision to build a healthier world by revolutionizing healthcare," said MHK president Marc S. Ryan. "Seamless communication with members is made possible through this intuitive member app so members can engage with their care managers to better manage their disease states, improve outcomes and live healthier lives. This is one of the many ways MHK is having a positive impact on the quality of healthcare. Health plans will be able to drive member engagement and help members take a personal stake in their healthcare."

"By offering a convenient solution for managing all of their care needs in one place, our new Cares app keeps members engaged and in charge of their health. Directly connected to the health plan's CareProminence solutions, it streamlines care oversight and helps health plans improve member outcomes with timely, accurate data available through a single platform," said Natalie Dougherty, MHK's senior vice president of product and innovation.

To learn more about how the Cares member app can help drive member engagement and efficient, quality care management, interested parties can request more information or a product demonstration by visiting MHK online at mhk.com/caresapp/.

About MHK

MHK, part of the Hearst Health network, is a medical house of knowledge where care and knowledge converge. MHK's mission is to serve as a trusted technology partner, empowering our clients to deliver optimal care across every member's health journey. MHK is committed to helping health plans, PBMs and provider organizations improve quality of care, enhance operational efficiency, maximize revenue and meet compliance demands. Four of the top five and seven of the top ten health plans are served by MHK and forty percent of all 4-5 Star Medicare health plans utilize MHK solutions. For more information, visit mhk.com. Follow MHK on LinkedIn @MHK or Twitter @MedHOK360.

About Hearst Health

The mission of Hearst Health is to help guide the most important care moments by delivering vital information into the hands of everyone who touches a person's health journey. Care guidance from Hearst Health reaches the majority of people in the U.S. The Hearst Health network includes FDB (First Databank), Zynx Health, MCG, Homecare Homebase and MHK (formerly MedHOK). Hearst also holds a minority interest in the precision medicine and oncology analytics company M2Gen. Follow Hearst Health on Twitter @HearstHealth and LinkedIn @ Hearst-Health.

