Instant Teams Hires Chuck Brousseau As Chief Operating Officer

BALTIMORE, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Instant Teams, the remote team marketplace platform that builds and manages custom, pre-vetted teams from a database of more than 26,000 military-connected individuals, has named Chuck Brousseau as Chief Operating Officer to scale the business following its recent venture capital Series A funding by Tiger Global. Brousseau, who in past roles has helped scale start-up companies as well as Fortune 500 businesses, will be focused on growing and scaling Instant Teams by working closely with the leadership team to ensure the operating model continues to advance alongside anticipated growth. "Chuck is an excellent choice to join our firm at this time given his more than 20 years of executive experience working with both private and public companies. He has a proven track record of developing and implementing growth strategies, scaling operations and leading purpose driven cultures to achieve success in multiple industries," stated Instant Teams CEO, Liza Rodewald. Brousseau joins Instant Teams from Prudential Financial (NYSE: PRU), where he most recently served as the Chief Operating Officer of their direct to consumer insurance subsidiary, Assurance IQ, following Prudential's $2.3 billion acquisition in 2019. "Instant Teams is a purpose driven company that is delivering an exceptional value proposition to Corporate America. I am excited to help build upon their early success and be part of their mission to deploy skilled workers to instantly fill the employment gap companies have in their workforce while supporting the military community," said Brousseau.

Brousseau resides in Maryland and is a graduate of St. Lawrence University.

About Instant Teams

Instant Teams is a remote team marketplace that combines proprietary technology and the largest database of military-connected remote workers in the industry. The company's unique approach provides access to custom-built pipelines of untapped, diverse talent and provides companies with a steady flow of ready-to-work, globally located candidates to build or scale customer support, operational support, or sales support teams.

