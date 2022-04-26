Hughey & Phillips Awarded $37M Navy Contract for Night Vision Device (NVD) Compatible Approach and Runway Lighting Systems

URBANA, Ohio, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hughey & Phillips (H&P), a global leader in the airfield and obstruction lighting industry, announces a new award from the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division (NAWCAD) Lakehurst in support of the Navy's Expeditionary Airfield (EAF) program. The five-year IDIQ contract has options totaling $37M. The contract is estimated to create about 20 jobs initially in Florida and Ohio, with the potential to add up to 50 jobs.

This contract was awarded for an advanced lighting system that H&P co-developed with NAWCAD Lakehurst. It provides NVD compatible Approach and Runway Lighting Systems. The mission of the EAF Program is to provide the Marine Corps with the equipment necessary to support the rapid deployment and establishment of self-sustaining airfields in austere, expeditionary operating environments with a minimum of infrastructure. This new innovative system, which has been in development at our Coral Springs facility over the last three years, utilizes H&P's leading-edge designs. This new EAF systems aligns with the latest FAA and ICAO approved configurations for Category 1 Instructional Flight Rules (IFR) meteorological conditions and AN/AVS-9 Class B and C Night Vision Devices.

"Our customers have come to rely on H&P to provide the next generation of cutting-edge LED airfield lighting solutions. We are excited to be chosen by the NAVY as their supplier for this critical NVD compatible airfield solution. Our efforts in the last three years on R&D with the Navy have resulted in getting them a solution that will support the EAF mission," said Frank Cassandra, Vice President of H&P.

