Cribl Recognized On CRN's Big Data 100 List For 2022

SAN FRANCISCO, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cribl, a leader in enabling open observability, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company®, named them on its 2022 Big Data 100 list. The Big Data 100 list honors technology vendors with innovative, forward-thinking products and services that are designed to help solution providers support enterprise organizations in their management and utilization of data.

Cribl helps customers unlock the value of their data with innovative and customizable controls to route security and machine data to the right place, in the right format, at the right time. (PRNewswire)

A team of CRN editors compiled this year's Big Data 100 list by identifying IT vendors that are committed to making technical innovation a top priority through their offering of products and services for business analytics, data warehouse systems, database systems, big data management and integration tools, big data systems and platforms, and data science tools.

Cribl's product offerings focus on the fast-growing field of observability, providing operations and security teams unprecedented visibility into what's happening in increasingly complex infrastructure and cybersecurity environments. Cribl's flagship product, Cribl Stream, is a vendor-agnostic observability pipeline that helps users process machine data in real time and deliver it to the analysis platforms of choice. Stream sits between the sources and destinations of observability data and allows users to route, filter, enrich, and redact data. Cribl Edge is an observability agent that allows teams to automatically detect, collect, and process observability events in real time and deliver the data to any destination, directly or through Cribl Stream.

"The IT vendors featured on CRN's 2022 Big Data 100 list have proven their ability to bring insight, innovation, and expertise to the solution providers and customers they serve," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "These companies have demonstrated unceasing commitment to optimizing and elevating the ways businesses derive value from their data, and we're honored to recognize them."

"We are honored to have been named to CRN's Big Data 100 list. At Cribl, we pride ourselves on the innovation and value we bring to our customers," said Zac Kilpatrick, VP of Global Channels at Cribl. "The ever-increasing amount of observability data that organizations are dealing with today has left many enterprises struggling to unlock the full power of that data without getting crushed by growing complexity and costs. Our suite of products, combined with the expertise of our great channel partners, provide customers across industries the ability to have the choice and control to do what they want with their data in order to drive business outcomes."

The 2022 Big Data 100 list is available online at www.CRN.com/BigData100 .

About Cribl

Cribl makes open observability a reality for today's tech professionals. The Cribl product suite defies data gravity with radical levels of choice and control. Wherever the data comes from, wherever it needs to go, Cribl delivers the freedom and flexibility to make choices, not compromises. It's enterprise software that doesn't suck, enables tech professionals to do what they need to do, and gives them the ability to say "Yes." With Cribl, companies have the power to control their data, get more out of existing investments, and shape the observability future. Founded in 2017, Cribl is a remote-first company with an office in San Francisco, CA.

About The Channel Company®

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace.

© 2022 The Channel Company, LLC. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

