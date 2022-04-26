ARS/Rescue Rooter Commitment to Military Veterans Showcased on Military Makeover: Operation Career

MEMPHIS, Tenn., April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ARS/Rescue Rooter, the nation's largest provider of air conditioning, heating, and plumbing services, participated in Military Makeover: Operation Career, a nationally televised show that is traveling the country, capturing stories of military veterans who are transitioning out of the military and back to civilian life through a trades career path.

The episode showcases ARS/Rescue Rooter's commitment to hiring and supporting veterans and follows Carrie Roth, RighTime Home Services General Manager, and Will Lucas, General Manager, ARS/Rescue Rooter Pittsburgh. Carrie is a Desert Storm veteran and served as a United States Army Reservist for eight years. Will is a Marine Corp veteran, and both have taken their military experiences and utilized these talents to become key contributors to the company.

"ARS/Rescue Rooter is honored to work with Military Makeover: Operation Career to showcase our two hardworking military veterans whose civilian careers have flourished within our company," said Chris Snow, Senior Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer. "We are committed to hiring transitioning veterans looking for their next profession in the home services industry. ARS/Rescue Rooter knows veterans are hardworking, dedicated, and disciplined individuals, and we would be proud to have them work for our organization."

ARS has hired more than 900 veterans since 2018 and will continue to invest in veteran programs across the United States via charitable giving, volunteer efforts, and discounts to customers who have served our country.

The episode of Military Makeover: Operation Career on Lifetime TV featuring ARS/Rescue Rooter airs on Friday, April 29, and Thursday, May 5 at 7:30am EST.

Based in Memphis, Tenn., privately-owned ARS operates a network of more than 70 locally-managed service centers in 24 states, with over 6,000 employees. ARS serves residential and light commercial customers by providing heating, cooling, indoor air quality, plumbing, drain cleaning, sewer line, radiant barrier, insulation, and ventilation services. The ARS Network features industry-leading brands including 4 Eco Services, Air Experts, A.J. Perri Aksarben ARS, Allgood, Andy's Statewide, ARS, Aspen Air Conditioning, Atlas Trillo, Beutler, Blue Apple Electric, Blue Dot Services, Blue Flame, Bob Hamilton, Brothers, Columbus Worthington Air, Comfort Heating & Air, Conway Services, DM Select Services, ESCO Heating, Air Conditioning, Plumbing and Electrical, Efficient Attic Systems (EAS), Elite Air, Florida Home Air Conditioning, Greenstar Home Services, Hauser Heating & Air Conditioning, McCarthy Services, My Electric Works, Rapid Repair Experts, Rescue Rooter, Rescue Rooter / Jack Howk, RighTime Home Services, Roger the Plumber, RS Andrews, The Irish Plumber, The Rooter Works, Total Comfort, Unique Services, Will Fix It, and Yes! Air Conditioning and Plumbing. Providing exceptional service and ensuring the highest quality standards, ARS has the experience to do any job right – the first time, with all work fully guaranteed. ARS: "Making it work. Making it right." For more information, visit www.ars.com .

A BrandStar Original, is America's leading branded reality TV show that offers hope and a helping hand here on the home front to members of our military and their loved ones. A veteran of both the Marine Corps and the Navy, talk show legend and military advocate Montel Williams, who creatively co-produces the show along with a colorful cast that seeks to transform the homes and lives of military families across the country. The cast includes co-hosts Art Edmonds and designer Jennifer Bertrand. This special series enlists caring companies of all sizes as well as non-profits and the local community. Military Makeover airs on Lifetime® and on the American Forces Network which serves American servicemen and women, Department of Defense and other U.S. government civilians and their families stationed at bases overseas, as well as U.S. Navy ships at sea. Help starts at home for veterans on Military Makeover. Join us as our makeover team engages to change the living situation – and the lives – of these deserving families.

We're matchmakers; connecting People to Brands to Do Life Better. BrandStar has unparalleled experience in creating customized educational content for brands with laser targeted extensive distribution through their multi-channel network ecosystem and methodology. From Original television programming on Lifetime, BrandStar.tv, social media, digital marketing, to media management and PR; BrandStar helps brands connect with the right consumer, at the right time, with the right message, through all the right channels.

