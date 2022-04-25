THE GLOWMEDIA PROJECT RECEIVES $86,000 GRANT FROM DENOVO INITIATIVE FOR UPCOMING FILMS

WASHINGTON, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The glowmedia project , a nonprofit that educates teens, their families, and teachers about mental health issues, today announces an $86,000 grant from The deNovo Initiative for future projects including Into the Light, a short film addressing suicide prevention and postvention for teens in collaboration with James Monroe High School, North Hills, CA , and Unimaginable , a documentary film that follows several teens through their mental health journey during Covid-19. Both films are directed and produced by Angela Cohen of Charleybear Productions . Additional funds will be used to develop and pitch new projects.

The deNovo Initiative is excited to support the films and work of the glowmedia project.

According to this week's New York Times article , 13% of adolescents reported having a major depressive episode in 2019, a 60% increase from 2007 . And for people ages 10-24, previously stable suicide rates leaped nearly 60% by 2018, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"This is why the glowmedia project's work is vital," says Trish Glowacki, founder of the glowmedia project. "Our nonprofit's work aims to reach teens through media they understand, in bite-size increments and on their level, without overreaching or preaching."

Dawn Bonder, CEO of The deNovo Initiative states, "The deNovo Initiative is excited to support the films and work of the glowmedia project. Our teens are living in an unprecedented time, navigating situations and pressures with which the adults in their lives have little to no experience. Glowmedia's films provide a 21st century communication tool to address mental health issues with this vulnerable population."

Last year, the glowmedia project and Charleybear Productions released a PSA to encourage teens to look to art as an outlet during high COVID-19 transmission periods.

To learn more, get involved, or receive free resources on teen mental health, visit the glowmedia project's website .

ABOUT THE GLOWMEDIA PROJECT

With over 1 million views of its films, the glowmedia project educates youth, their families, and educators in an effort to reduce stigma, correct misconceptions, and reinforce the reality that mental health affects everyone.

ABOUT THE DENOVO INITIATIVE

The deNovo Initiative is a private foundation that supports filmmakers who challenge our preconceptions and use their films as catalysts to overcome political polarization, racism, anti-immigrant anger, ageism, ableism, and cultural divisions.

ABOUT CHARLEY BEAR PRODUCTIONS

The mission of Charley Bear Productions is to lead social change by telling unique and diverse stories showcasing the female voice.

