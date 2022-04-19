Triverus Consulting Welcomes Skye Welch as Director, Client Success

WOBURN, Mass., April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Triverus Consulting has announced that Skye Welch will be joining Triverus as Director, Client Success, effective April 18, 2022.

Triverus, an IT Consulting firm focused on helping clients transform their information into business value, has experienced accelerated growth that has increased its Community by 40% over the past twelve months.

In order to support the growth and to ensure the ability to deliver business value to our clients, Triverus continues to build out its management team with the addition of a Client Success Director, Skye Welch . As the Client Success Director (CSD), Skye will play a key role in leading the evolution and execution of our Client Success Framework. As the CSD, Skye will support Client Success Teams across each of our engagements, provide leadership, guidance and support to each team and ensure all engagements are executed according to the vision of Triverus, our three truths (clients, colleagues and community) and our values.

Skye brings more than a decade of experience with delivery excellence, consulting operations, technology and product management experience. She bridges the gap between business, technology, and operations focused on achieving goals and empowering teams to deliver.

Prior to joining Triverus, Skye was the Senior Product Manager at Jobcase. Her ability to lead others through change while defining scalable processes will help Triverus evolve our Client Success Teams and Framework to support Triverus' continued growth. Skye will play a pivotal role contributing to the processes, roles and responsibilities designed to enable our team-focused approach to client success.

Triverus Consulting is a Boston based, Woman Business Enterprise (WBE), full-time employee, technology consulting firm that provides Technology Solutions, Information Asset Management and Agile Enablement Services from roadmap through execution with a focus on Life Sciences and Public Sector.

Triverus helps clients realize their business objectives by providing information technology expertise and services, based on proven approaches and by leveraging accelerators.

