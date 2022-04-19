Registration opens for Equip Exposition 2022

The October tradeshow includes expanded Demo Yard hours, its first-ever welcome reception, and new education tracks.

LOUISVILLE, Ky., April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Equip Exposition, the international landscape, outdoor living, and equipment exposition has opened registration for the 2022 tradeshow, held Oct. 18-21 in Louisville, KY.

Equip Exposition, the international landscape, outdoor living, and equipment exposition has opened registration for the 2022 tradeshow, held Oct. 18-21 in Louisville, KY. Registration is open for landscape professionals, hardscape contractors, outdoor power equipment dealers and retailers, and manufacturers at www.equipexposition.com. (PRNewsfoto/Outdoor Power Equipment Institute (OPEI)) (PRNewswire)

New this year, Equip Exposition will kick off Tuesday evening, with a welcome reception at Louisville Slugger Field.

"Equip Exposition is the experience of the year for the outdoor living, landscape, and power equipment industry. It's the industry's proving ground," said Kris Kiser, President of the Outdoor Power Equipment Institute, which owns and manages the tradeshow. "Equip Exposition is one trade show where you can test before you invest in new products, innovations and ideas for your business."

Registration is open for landscape professionals, hardscape contractors, outdoor power equipment dealers and retailers, and manufacturers at www.equipexposition.com.

Equip Expo has expanded its education offerings for attendees, including a series of landscape contractor workshops from Landscape Management magazine, as well as courses on adding irrigation, pool, and landscape lighting segments. Bob Clements International and the Equipment & Engine Training Council will offer technician training and management courses for dealers and retailers.

"We hear from our attendees that they want products and education that will help them grow their business, and that's what they'll find in Louisville this October. You can talk to the minds behind the products and technology – then walk outside to the 20-plus-acre Demo Yard to try it out. Add the education sessions, entertainment, and networking, and Louisville is where you'll find the future of the business," Kiser said.

New this year, Equip Exposition will kick off Tuesday evening, with a welcome reception for all attendees at Louisville Slugger Field. The Expo will open earlier Wednesday – at 9 a.m. for dealers and 12 noon for contractors – as well as feature a TurfMutt Foundation 5K, sponsored by Ariens, at the Louisville Downtown riverfront and across the Ohio River pedestrian bridge, and close Friday with a networking breakfast and keynote.

All registrants receive free admission to:

Welcome Reception at Louisville Slugger Field, sponsored by Husqvarna and Louisville Tourism

Opening Keynote with David Feherty , sponsored by John Deere and Equip

Concert Series with Trace Adkins and the Crashers, sponsored by STIHL on the Belgard Stage

Influencer LIVE, sponsored by Kohler Engines

Closing Keynote and Breakfast with National Geographic's Joel Sartore

Equip Exposition continues to co-locate with Hardscape North America, the premier tradeshow for hardscape contractors, presented by the Interlocking Concrete Paving Institute and National Concrete Manufacturers Association. Registration at Equip Expo gets attendees free access to the HNA show.

Register today at www.equipexposition.com.

For information on exhibit space sales and sponsorships, contact the Equip Exposition office at info@equipexposition.com or call 502-536-7050.

Download images for coverage.

Media contacts

Ami Neiberger, Four Leaf PR on behalf of OPEI, 703-887-4877, ami@fourleafpr.com

Debbi Mayster, Four Leaf PR on behalf of OPEI, 240-988-6243, debbi@fourleafpr.com

About Equip Exposition

Equip Exposition, the international landscape, outdoor living, and equipment exposition, is held annually in Louisville, KY, and in 2019 was ranked the sixth largest tradeshow in the United States. The show publishes equip magazine and is owned and managed by the Outdoor Power Equipment Institute, an international trade association representing manufacturers of outdoor power equipment, parts, small engines, battery power systems, portable generators, utility and personal transport vehicles, and golf cars, and their suppliers. For more information visit www.equipexposition.com.

Equip Exposition, the international landscape, outdoor living, and equipment exposition, has announced expanded tradeshow hours and new attendee experiences for its Oct. 18-21, 2022, tradeshow. For information on exhibit space sales and sponsorships, contact the Equip Exposition office at info@equipexposition.com or call 502-536-7050. Learn more about the show at www.equipexposition.com. (PRNewsfoto/Outdoor Power Equipment Institute (OPEI)) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Outdoor Power Equipment Institute (OPEI)