Park Place Technologies Appoints David Cramer President of Software, Managed and Professional Services Strategic Business Unit

CLEVELAND, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- David Cramer has been named President of the Park Place Technologies Software, Managed and Professional Services Strategic Business Unit. In this newly created role, Cramer will further develop and grow the Software, Managed and Professional Services division.

"Park Place has a global legacy of third-party maintenance that will serve as a strong foundation for a continuing expansion of software and IT services," Cramer said.

Cramer's oversight will include software asset innovation and continued growth through organic sales, as well as acquiring key assets that will strengthen the company's value proposition.

"Park Place has had great success growing its Managed Services portfolio," Cramer said. "A big part of what I want to do is optimize the existing portfolio, make sure we're focused on the services that are going to develop over the long term, and create growth. We plan to further explore network management and obvious customer needs such as server management, log management, and automation of core IT operations."

There will also be a focus on innovating the way software is developed and delivered, Cramer said, differentiating Park Place's approach from more traditional speculative engineering.

"I definitely expect us to go deeper and look at software in a new way," Cramer said.

Prior to joining Park Place, Cramer served as VP of Product Management for CA Technologies from 2009-2015 and was most recently President of Software and Data for CPA Global. During these intermediary years, he led Digital Service Operations for BMC Software, which is when he first collaborated with Park Place Technologies. He oversaw BMC's TrueSight platform, which became a building block for Park Place's revolutionary ParkView Hardware Monitoring service.

Cramer was well-acquainted with Park Place, which influenced his decision to join the company. "I was impressed with what Park Place was building. I was very aligned with many of Park Place's values, the company culture and approaches to growth," Cramer said.

"We know David on a professional and personal level; we have seen his work and experienced his focus on customer service," Adams said. "This is a critical role for Park Place's future. David's experience and mindset will benefit our business as we reach more clients through innovation and unmatched service."

About Park Place Technologies

Park Place Technologies is a global data center and networking optimization firm. Powered by the world's largest on-the-ground engineering team, a robust group of advanced engineers and our fully staffed, 24x7x365 Enterprise Operations Center, we offer a robust portfolio of IT solutions to optimize networking and data center Uptime and performance. Our services include third-party data center hardware maintenance, professional services, infrastructure managed services, network performance monitoring and hardware sales. Through our unique and fully integrated DMSO (Discover, Monitor, Support, Optimize) approach, customers enjoy streamlined infrastructure monitoring and management, cost efficiencies, less chaos, and faster mean-time-to-resolution – ultimately providing the freedom to think bigger. Park Place's industry-leading and award-winning services include Park Place Hardware Maintenance™, Park Place Professional Services™, ParkView Managed Services™, Entuity Software™ and Curvature Hardware sales. For more information, visit www.parkplacetechnologies.com. Park Place is a portfolio company of Charlesbank Capital Partners and GTCR.

