Mission Bio Partners with S2 Genomics to Offer Robust Solid Tumor Sample Prep for Single-Cell DNA Analysis

MSKCC lab paired Tapestri and Singulator 100 to demonstrate automated nuclei extraction workflow for fast and reliable nuclei prep for single-cell DNA analysis

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mission Bio, Inc. , the pioneer in high-throughput single-cell DNA and multi-omics analysis, today announced a co-marketing partnership with S2 Genomics, Inc., a leading developer of laboratory automation solutions for processing solid tissues for single-cell applications, to offer a single streamlined workflow for solid tumor applications from sample prep through analysis. The automated nuclei extraction-and-analysis workflow has been validated by the laboratory of Christine A. Iacobuzio-Donahue, MD, PhD, Director of the Center for Pancreatic Cancer Research at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSKCC), who shared her findings last week at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting.

Single-cell DNA analysis has transformed cancer research, supporting high-resolution insights into tumor heterogeneity that have led to a series of high-profile publications on disease mechanisms. But challenges are greater for solid tumor profiling, where existing prep workflows often fail to produce sufficient cells or nuclei to provide meaningful results. To address this challenge, last month Mission Bio launched its Tapestri Solution for Solid Tumor Research , including new pre-designed research panels for breast cancer and glioblastoma multiforme, and an improved single-cell copy number variation (CNV) bioinformatic analysis tool. Researchers can now pair S2 Genomics' Singulator™ 100 technology for automated dissociation of solid tissue into single cell or nuclei suspensions with Tapestri in the same workflow for scalable, high-yield, efficient and reproducible tissue processing.

"We are eager to partner with leading companies to address key challenges to sample prep in solid tumor research," said Yan Zhang, PhD, CEO of Mission Bio. "As Dr. Iacobuzio-Donahue's lab demonstrates, the Singulator 100 and Tapestri together are a powerful solution enabling single-cell DNA sequencing at scale, in pancreatic cancer research and across a variety of tissue types."

"The Singulator 100 has been an important tool for enabling single-cell sequencing in solid tissue, but cancer researchers have been unable to directly interrogate DNA," said John Bashkin, Chief Strategy Officer of S2 Genomics. "Tapestri is the only commercial platform capable of single-cell DNA analysis, and we're excited to offer this single automated pipeline connecting cell and nuclei prep to Tapestri's microfluidics-based workflow."

About Mission Bio

Mission Bio is a life sciences company that accelerates discoveries and cures for a wide range of diseases by equipping researchers with the tools they need to better measure and predict our resistance and response to new therapies. Mission Bio's multi-omics approach improves time-to-market for new therapeutics, including innovative cell and gene therapies that provide new pathways to health. Founded in 2014, Mission Bio has secured investment from Novo Growth, Cota Capital, Agilent Technologies, Mayfield Fund, and others.

The company's Tapestri Platform gives researchers around the globe the power to interrogate every molecule in a cell together, providing a comprehensive understanding of activity from a single sample. Tapestri is the only commercialized multi-omics platform capable of analyzing DNA and protein simultaneously from the same sample at single-cell resolution. The Tapestri Platform is being utilized by customers at leading research centers, pharmaceutical, and diagnostics companies worldwide to develop treatments and eventually cures for cancer.

About S2 Genomics, Inc.

S2 Genomics, founded in 2016, is a leading developer of laboratory automation solutions for processing solid tissues for single-cell applications. S2 Genomics' technology platforms integrate advanced fluidics, optics, and biochemistry to produce automated sample preparation solutions for single-cell sequencing and cell biology markets, enabling discovery and innovation in life science research, healthcare, and agriculture.

