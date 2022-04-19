HIT THE ROAD WITH PAW.COM'S LINE OF INNOVATIVE MEMORY FOAM DOG BEDS FOR THE CAR

Expanded Products Just In Time For Summer Travel, Perfect For Families On-The-Go

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla., April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading pet family lifestyle brand Paw.com has expanded its line of travel products, in time for what is sure to be a record-breaking busy travel season this year. Known for signature orthopedic memory foam PupRug™ pet beds and waterproof and washable PupProtector™ blankets, the brand has introduced a pet-travel first, the PupProtector™ Memory Foam Car Dog Bed in four sizes, to fit any breed of dog and any vehicle.

Paw.com - Double Seat Car Bed (PRNewswire)

Available in Single Seat, Double Seat, Full Back Seat, and Cargo, the PupProtector™ Memory Foam Car Dog Bed is equipped with a durable and machine washable cover, pressure-relieving human-grade memory foam base, waterproof memory foam liner, and adjustable straps and non-slip bottom that help the bed stay put while the car is moving. The innovative bed is also designed with supportive bolsters for extra spine and neck support to keep dogs safe and at ease on car rides and road trips.

"Travel with pets is at an all-time high, and we are committed to extending the comfort and design of Paw.com products from the home to the car and on-the-go," said David Gimes, Founder and CEO of Paw.com. "As we head into the warmer months, we're proud to deliver a way for our four-legged friends to travel and get around town in the safest and comfiest way possible, protecting both the pet and the pet parent's car seats."

Paw.com believes pets are family, and has created a holistic vision for pet comfort and lifestyle design. As one of the country's fastest growing pet product companies, the team at Paw.com wants to ensure that pets are happy and healthy in all aspects of life, and this includes feeling secure and comfortable in the family car. Paw.com's other on-the-go and car products include the PupRug™ Portable Orthopedic Dog Bed , Front Seat Cover , Back Seat Cover, Cargo Cover Liner , and Car Door Guards .

About Paw.com

Paw.com is the award-winning designer and manufacturer of innovative, premium quality pet family lifestyle products. The company has shipped more than 870,000 products to happy pet parents and their furry families, throughout the U.S. and Canada. Paw.com combines stylish and luxurious design while promoting pets' comfort and longevity. Patent-pending designs include the acclaimed PupRug™, the faux fur orthopedic memory foam pet bed that doubles as an attractive area rug, and the waterproof, scratch proof and machine washable PupProtector™ blankets. The wide range of Paw.com offerings, which are made from human-grade materials, include products to keep pets comfy, in practically every room of the house, as well as outdoor, on-the-go travel, pet odor elimination, and more. Paw.com is passionate about supporting all aspects of the pet family lifestyle so pets and pet parents enjoy a happy and healthy life together. The company's products are currently sold at Paw.com, Amazon.com, Macys.com, Chewy.com, Petco.com, Wayfair, and Walmart.com marketplace, with other online and brick and mortar retailers coming soon. For more information, visit www.paw.com . For updates, follow us on Instagram , Twitter and Facebook . For retail/reseller information visit www.pawbrands.com.

Paw.com Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Paw.com