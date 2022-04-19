Everi Holdings to Showcase In-Demand Games, FinTech Advancements, and Digital Content at the 2022 Indian Gaming Tradeshow & Convention

New Player Classic Signature™ Mechanical Cabinet, Over 10 Themes on the Empire Flex™ Portrait Cabinet, FinTech "Digital Neighborhood," and Spark™ Remote Game Server Among Everi Offerings at Indian Gaming Tradeshow & Convention

ANAHEIM, Calif. and LAS VEGAS, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EVRI) ("Everi" or "the Company"), a premier provider of land-based and digital casino gaming content and products, financial technology and player loyalty solutions, today announced it will showcase the new Player Classic Signature™ cabinet with seven new classic stepper themes as well as compelling content for the Empire Flex™ cabinet, alongside the Company's latest FinTech and iGaming innovations at the 2022 Indian Gaming Tradeshow & Convention, to be held April 21-22, 2022, at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, California.

Everi will display, in Booth #420, its expanding breadth and depth of player-engaging video content and classic stepper games, as well as fresh takes on entertaining premium titles. More than 10 new innovative themes on the Empire Flex portrait cabinet will be featured, including Cha-Ching!™, Money Line™, and the Press Your Luck™ Series based on the iconic game show. These themes are also available on TournEvent Everiway™, the next iteration of Everi's one-of-a-kind TournEvent® platform. TournEvent Everiway provides added flexibility that enables all TournEvent supported cabinets, including dual-screen and/or portrait, to deliver the group-style TournEvent Classic™ or sit-and-go TournEvent Now® promotions. Player Classic Signature, the newest addition to Everi's successful mechanical cabinet portfolio, will also be showcased with several of its launch themes, including the Gems Deluxe™ Series as well as the Jackpot Power™Series, which features a progressive-tier burnout mechanic.

Smokin' Hot Stuff Wicked Wheel Fire & Ice™, with its two mischievous characters, will be presented on the Flex Fusion™ premium cabinet, Everi's fully featured banked product. Little Shop of Horrors Director's Cut™, which builds off the high-performing theme on the Empire MPX® portrait cabinet, and Outlander™, which is based on the hugely successful television series, will both be shown on the Empire DCX™ premium cabinet. Fu Lu Shou Land of Wealth™, presented on Empire Arena™ cabinet, showcases two unique base games that are chock full of exciting features, including a heart-pounding two-minute frenzy mode.

Everi's FinTech solutions continue to help tribal operator partners meet the emerging mobile ecosystem via the Company's "Digital Neighborhood," its complete suite of financial, casino loyalty and compliance products and services that bring commonality and continuity to operator workflows. With a particular focus on self-service, the growth of Everi's "Digital Neighborhood" suite demonstrates the Company's leadership position and highlights its ability to develop solutions that improve the casino patron experience across loyalty, payments, and casino operations.

The CashClub Wallet® solution integrates and extends cashless payments throughout the gaming enterprise using traditional, alternative, and mobile technologies. CashClub Wallet is a mobile digital wallet that allows casino operators to offer their guests the option of cashless and contactless funding of electronic game play, including funding at the gaming device, as well as payments at the point of sale or online to fund sports betting or social gaming. JackpotXpress, the intuitive jackpot and tax forms management solution, allows casino staff to securely and efficiently process slot jackpots using a mobile device right at the winning gaming machine. Jackpot Xpress is the only jackpot management system that combines mobile productivity, secure payment, tax forms management and anti-money laundering tracking into a single solution. Also on display will be the award-winning Trilogy™ loyalty platform, offering player-centric gaming solutions to enroll and engage customers while providing a premium experience that follows them across the gaming floor and beyond.

The Company will also exhibit its growing and unique library of award-winning iGaming content, including digital progressive games, all delivered via the proprietary Spark™ Remote Game Server ("RGS"). Over the past three years, Everi Digital has extended the footprint of the Spark RGS to include Connecticut, Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia in the United States, as well as Atlantic Canada, British Columbia, Manitoba, Ontario, and Quebec in Canada. During this time, Everi has become a top provider of iGaming content to operators and has consistently grown its reputation for creating compelling content. Everi's digital gaming catalog now consists of more than 50 distinct titles, with more on the way.

"We look forward to returning to the Indian Gaming Tradeshow & Convention to demonstrate our ongoing commitment to our Native American gaming partners," said Randy Taylor, Everi President and CEO. "Everi has a long, successful history of supporting tribal gaming operators, providing a broad portfolio of products that enhance the patron experience and help improve casino operational efficiency."

About Everi

Everi's mission is to lead the gaming industry through the power of people, imagination, and technology. Focused on player engagement and assisting our casino customers to operate more efficiently, the Company develops entertaining game content and gaming machines, gaming systems, and services for land-based and iGaming operators. The Company is also the preeminent provider of trusted financial technology solutions that power the casino floor while improving operational efficiencies and fulfilling regulatory compliance requirements, including products and services that facilitate convenient and secure cash and cashless financial transactions, self-service player loyalty tools and applications, and regulatory and intelligence software. For more information, please visit www.everi.com , which is updated regularly with financial and other information about the Company.

