Artera Services and T.D. Williamson Develop Strategic Agreement for Specialized Services

Operators Can Now More Seamlessly Access Compatible Services that Reduce Methane Emissions on Natural Gas Pipeline Projects

ATLANTA, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Artera Services ("Artera"), one of the nation's industry-leading providers of essential infrastructure services to the natural gas and electric industries, announced today it has developed a strategic agreement with T.D. Williamson ("TDW"), the global pipeline services provider, for both companies to offer their respective specialized services to customers.

The agreement primarily focuses on offering shared services from TDW and Versiv Solutions, LLC ("Versiv"), an Artera operating company that launched last year focused on providing innovative and sustainable solutions to decrease methane emissions. TDW provides a wide range of pipeline system solutions, including hot tapping and line isolation, pigging and integrity services. By pairing complementary services from the two companies, operators will be able to achieve a near emission-less operation during line shut offs.

The mutual subcontractor agreement between the two companies creates an innovative and collaborative approach towards making ventless pipeline evacuation solutions for customers more easily accessible. Additionally, each of Artera's Gas Distribution and Transmission operating companies are included in the strategic agreement, leveraging Artera's national scale and deep customer relationships to advance the adoption of this critical methane reduction technology across the industry.

"This agreement is intended to accelerate the industry in achieving methane emissions reduction goals. Operators need effective, safe solutions to meet their environmental objectives that will also help them complete projects efficiently," said Gina Rundo, Director of Operations for Versiv. "Versiv has quickly become a leader in sustainability solutions for pipeline projects and we are pleased to work even more closely with T.D. Williamson, a longstanding industry leader in pipeline services. This relationship will help to integrate cross compression into daily pipeline operations more than ever before."

Versiv provides cross compression services as an alternative to venting, flaring, or blowdown. When partnered with TDW's trusted intervention and isolation methods, customers can maximize methane emission reduction with a near emission-less operation. The relationship will allow customers to complete pipeline operations work without interruption, resulting in monetary savings, emission reductions, and less disruption to surrounding communities.

"For many years, pipeline operators have chosen hot tapping and plugging to strategically isolate sections of their piping systems, which reduced the volume of the isolated segment and minimized fugitive emissions. Through this partnership with Artera, we are excited to help our customers virtually eliminate emissions by capturing the product contained in those isolated segments, which allows them to achieve their carbon reduction goals," said Ed Guidry, TDW Product Line Senior Director.

The partnership between Artera and TDW will help customers reduce methane emissions and meet environmental goals while they continue the necessary work to maintain and install critical infrastructure.

About Artera

Artera, headquartered in Atlanta, GA, is a $2.5 billion in revenue industry-leading provider of integrated infrastructure services to the natural gas and electric industries across 41 states. Artera employs more than 11,100 people throughout the United States and focuses on maintenance, replacement, upgrade and integrity of existing infrastructure. Artera's business units are recognized market leaders, have long-standing operating histories in the industry, and are well respected for shared common core values of Safety, Quality, Commitment, and Reputation. For more information, visit www.artera.com.

About Versiv Solutions

Versiv is the trusted leader in safety and environmental solutions for the energy and natural gas industries to help our partners meet their ESG commitments. Today, Versiv's primary focus is on providing cross compression services as an alternative to venting, flaring, or blowdown during pipeline repairs and installation. Our cross compression solution keeps gas in pipelines, which prevents the emission of natural gas into the atmosphere, addressing concerns related to methane emissions, safety, and community disruption. Versiv is a nationwide provider – leveraging the Artera footprint across 41 states and 130+ locations. Learn more about Versiv and its solutions at www.versivsolutions.com.

About T.D. Williamson

T.D. Williamson (TDW) draws upon more than 100 years of industry expertise and experience to help operators of pressurized pipeline systems keep the world's energy lifelines running safely and reliably. TDW delivers an unmatched portfolio of solutions for the life of a pipeline including pigging, intervention and isolation, and integrity to support the industry in protecting the environment and moving toward a more sustainable energy future. The company is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma with over 35 global locations and 60+ channel partners. Find out more at www.tdwilliamson.com .

