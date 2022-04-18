360training Expands Alcohol Training With The Addition Of 11 TIPS Courses Including California RBS

AUSTIN, Texas, April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- After acquiring TIPSⓇ (GetTIPS.com) and TIPSCertified.com in October 2021 and March 2022, respectively, 360training.com is expanding its catalog of alcohol seller-server training by launching its first batch of TIPS alcohol courses across seven states: California, Georgia, Delaware, Montana, Rhode Island, South Dakota, and Tennessee.

TIPS and 360training are launching their approved California RBS course, required in the state by August 31, 2022 .

What is California Responsible Beverage Server (RBS) Training?

TIPS is launching its newly approved California Responsible Beverage Server course. While previous TIPS courses have been approved by the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC), this updated course specifically satisfies The Responsible Beverage Service Training Act (AB 1221), which requires RBS training for on-premise licensees, managers, and alcohol servers.

The California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) designed these new regulations to reduce the risks of harm from alcohol in California communities. The course helps ensure that anyone who serves alcohol understands the dangers of underage drinking and over-serving intoxicated customers. It is required by August 31, 2022.

What TIPS Courses are Currently Available on 360training?

360training will continue transitioning additional TIPS alcohol seller-server courses to our powerful training platform and, in the coming months, will offer alcohol training anywhere in the United States. In addition to being available on GetTIPS.com, all certifications will be available on 360training's Food & Beverage training site.

Courses released:

TIPS empowers and equips individuals with the necessary skills and confidence to exercise a degree of control within their environment. In addition to covering the latest regulatory guidelines, the by-product of this training is a higher level of attentiveness and professionalism by your staff. TIPS helps individuals understand the difference between people enjoying themselves and those getting into trouble with alcohol.

Why Choose TIPS?

TIPS Alcohol Server and Seller training programs are considered the "Gold Standard" of alcohol training. Designed by experts in alcohol, adult education, hospitality, and psychology, TIPS provides a dynamic course experience. Each course includes detailed content and quizzes, real-life videos, and interactive activities so participants can recognize potential problems and intervene to prevent alcohol-related tragedies.

The TIPS certification process sharpens the skills and knowledge necessary for responsible service of alcohol. In addition to fulfilling regulatory requirements, TIPS training covers mitigation strategies that result in increased professionalism and improved customer service among staff.

TIPS is proven to be a practical and effective method of reducing drunk driving and underage drinking. With courses specific to any situation or environment where alcohol is served, sold, or consumed – On-Premise, Off-Premise, Off-Premise and Delivery, Gaming, Concessions, and University – TIPS-trained employees enhance an establishment's public image.

Who Should Be TIPS Trained?

Everyone who comes in contact with individuals who consume alcohol at your establishment. It's not just for bartenders and servers. Valets, receptionists, hosts, cleaning staff, managers, front desk, security, and clerks, to name a few. Benefits of TIPS training include:

Certification that is valid for up to 3 years in most states.

Being a more attractive job candidate.

Developing intervention techniques specific to your industry that you won't find in economy-level programs.

Potentially avoiding penalties and fines associated with illegal alcohol sales.

What Does TIPS Mean For Your Business?

Establishments that use TIPS benefit immediately by reducing risk and creating a safer, more responsible environment. TIPS training can:

Reduce exposure to alcohol liability lawsuits.

Ensure alcohol training compliance with state regulations.

Reduce penalties for alcohol violations.

Prevent property damage.

Lower insurance premiums.

Improve customer service and professionalism.

About TIPS

TIPS (Training for Intervention ProcedureS) is the global leader in education and training for the responsible service, sale, and consumption of alcohol. Over the past 42 years, TIPS has certified more than 5.5 million participants and trainers across multiple websites, including GetTIPS.com and TIPSCertified.com.

About 360training

Since 1997, 360training.com, Inc. has provided individuals and businesses with online regulatory-approved training, facilitating a safe, healthy environment for the communities they serve. The company has delivered over four million training plans across multiple brands, including Meditec, AgentCampus, VanEd, OSHAcampus, OSHA.com, and Learn2Serve. Please visit www.360training.com or their social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn to learn more.

