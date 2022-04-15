CryptoTRUMP Club - Drop 2, Continues Iconic Limited-Edition NFT Collection, Available Now Exclusively on DeepRedSky Marketplace (Powered by Parler)

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A limited-edition, exclusive NFT (non-fungible token) collection, CryptoTRUMP Club – Drop 2, is now available for purchase exclusively on the DeepRedSky NFT marketplace, with 750 unique NFTs included in today's new offering.

Official CryptoTRUMP Club / DeepRedSky.io (PRNewswire)

CryptoTRUMP Club – Drop 2 is the exciting continuation of DeepRedSky's (DRS) initial showcase of the CryptoTRUMP Club, an experience-rich utility NFT collection featuring unique and iconic images of former President Donald Trump in various settings, highlighting and honoring the one-of-a-kind personality of the 45th President of the United States. Each CryptoTRUMP NFT is likewise one-of-a-kind, and features President Trump alongside NFT elements with varying degrees of rarity for collectability, such as expression & styling, background & foreground, clothing & accessories, etc.

The collection and today's NFT drop are offered to meet popular demand, Parler CEO George Farmer explains, "We are excited to deliver the latest in the CryptoTRUMP Collection to the DeepRedSky marketplace and Parler communities for all the fans of America's 45th President, whose personality, persistence and productivity only continue to grow in popularity."

Owners of the CryptoTRUMP Club Collection will also gain access to an exclusive Discord channel attended by major MAGA influencers, and experiences that include private chats, invites to special events, and access to the MAGAverse – a metaverse community where holders can live amongst their favorite MAGA celebrities and attend virtual events. The CryptoTRUMP Club Collection is verified and available to trade on secondary NFT marketplaces such as Magic Eden, which offers Solana NFT collections.

The initial NFT offerings in the CryptoTRUMP Club Collection dropped last month exclusively on the DRS marketplace, which will continue to add more exclusive artwork and commemorative experiences in the weeks and months ahead. DRS will support both political engagement initiatives, as well as NFT collections celebrating great moments in politics, pop-culture and pro-sports. To view, or to purchase one of the CryptoTRUMP Club Collection NFTs, visit https://deepredsky.io/collections.

DeepRedSky is also currently offering newly minted 3D NFTs from the 'The Banned Bee Collection' and their first offering 'The Bee's Last Tweet,' while supplies last.

About the Artist: CryptoTRUMP Club (CTC) are the creators of DeepRedSky's initial NFT showcase, the CryptoTRUMP Club Collection, which first released NFTs last month. CryptoTRUMP Club is building an America-First Web 3.0 community, and encourages fans of forty-five to join the MAGAverse. 10,000 CryptoTRUMPS will be offered in total, with each in the collection featuring unique style and attributes.

About DeepRedSky (DRS): The premium marketplace delivers an engaging yet simplified user experience and connects fans and collectors with world-class individuals and brands across politics, media, sports, and the arts. DeepRedSky features creators who share the values of freedom of expression and protection from Big Tech, Big

Media, and Big Government. Offering creator-to-peer NFTs with varying degrees of rarity, DeepRedSky is amping up the digital purchase experience through auctions, pack and drops, gumball machine schemas, and instant buys. Collectors can purchase NFTs via credit card and receive the assets through any wallet on the Solana blockchain. Learn more at: https://DeepRedSky.io

About Parler Inc.: Parler has a bold vision to make freedom of expression, security, and privacy a reality through social media and blockchain technology. Over 16 million users have chosen Parler as their social media platform to protect against the authoritarian powers of Big Tech, Big Government, and cancel culture. Parler uses the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution as a guide, making it possible for people to speak freely without fear of being suspended or labeled 'dangerous' and banned. Parler is the public town hall where everyone is welcome and civil debate is encouraged around diverse topics. Founded in 2018, Parler is based in Nashville, TN, and has a growing global community of content creators. To learn more visit https://parler.com or download on the iOS App Store now.

