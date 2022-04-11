Wolters Kluwer and Courtroom Insight Extend Partnership to the Almanac of the Federal Judiciary

The partnership provides access to judge profiles and verified attorney reviews for legal professionals

NEW YORK, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. and Courtroom Insight today announced the extension of their partnership, now delivering integration between Wolters Kluwer's Almanac of the Federal Judiciary and Courtroom Insight's knowledge management solution. The partnership will allow mutual customers to easily access judge profiles and verified attorney reviews for a seamless experience.

Courtroom Insight is a customized knowledge management solution that enables law firms to capture, share and analyze critical information about arbitrators, expert witnesses, judges and attorneys. In 2021, Wolters Kluwer and Courtroom Insight announced plans to give mutual customers access to Wolters Kluwer's labor arbitration content. More recently, the company provided users with seamless access from Kluwer Arbitration to Courtroom Insight. This latest expansion of their partnership into the Almanac of the Federal Judiciary is Wolters Kluwer's latest move to provide eligible customers with access to a rich and comprehensive database of legal content.

"The next step in our successful partnership with Courtroom Insight provides our customers with valuable information on federal judges, from district courts to the Supreme Court, to enable better preparation and increase the chances of a successful case," said Ken Crutchfield, Vice President & General Manager of Legal Markets at Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. "We are pleased that we have been able to give our mutual customers multiple points of access to content through Wolters Kluwer and Courtroom Insight, extending efficient workflow solutions for legal professionals backed by deep domain expertise."

The Almanac of the Federal Judiciary is a trusted solution containing information on federal judges, including those sitting on the Supreme Court, Appellate Courts, Districts Courts, Bankruptcy Courts, and Specialized Courts. Customers can view reviews by attorneys who have practiced in front of that judge, the judge's financial disclosure information, and a history of cases that the judge has presided over. The new partnership extension will allow legal professionals to better prepare for cases by researching the presiding judges with reputable material. Mutual customers of Wolters Kluwer and Courtroom Insight will have access to this resource.

"Through our enhanced partnership with Wolters Kluwer, our clients can access deeper insights about judges, including biographical data and attorney evaluations," said Mark Torchiana, CEO of Courtroom Insight. "By combining internal research and evaluations with the critical information found in the Almanac of the Federal Judiciary, our shared customers can confidently research comprehensive judge profiles to inform their legal strategies."

