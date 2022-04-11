Viking Enterprise Solutions Launches Highly Scalable, On-Premise Software Defined Storage Solution

Cloud Native Obsidian Offers Secure, Flexible and Cost-Effective Alternative to Public Cloud Storage Platforms

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Viking Enterprise Solutions, a product division of Sanmina Corporation (Nasdaq: SANM), today announced the launch of Cloud Native Obsidian (CNO), an on-premise storage solution that provides enterprises with complete control of mission critical and frequently accessed data. CNO addresses the enterprise sector, delivering easy-to-manage, cloud based solutions to market segments including the media/entertainment, video surveillance, backup and archive, and enterprise file services sectors.

Dramatic growth in unstructured data has challenged enterprises to pay unpredictable storage fees to public cloud providers, while also having to deal with performance and control issues. CNO is an on-premise storage solution designed to provide enterprises an economical and flexible storage alternative to public cloud solutions.

"We're excited to expand our position in the storage market with this comprehensive solution that meets the unique needs of enterprises and reduces operational expenses," said Mark DeVincent, SVP and GM of Viking Enterprise Solutions. "CNO was specifically designed to present an appealing proposition to the channel in the form of an attractive, more secure, all-in-one solution that delivers cloud benefits on-premise."

Based on a cloud native and object-and-file storage architecture, CNO's compatibility with public cloud platforms enables businesses to deploy a hybrid cloud strategy while reducing operational expenses. The solution simplifies storage implementation by providing flexibility, geo-redundancy, data durability, reliability and scalability at predictable costs.

CNO is now available through VES distribution partner Climb Channel Solutions. For more information, please contact channel@vikingenterprise.com.

About Viking Enterprise Solutions

Viking Enterprise Solutions, a product division of Sanmina Corporation, provides advanced data center products including solid-state memory and disk-based storage server appliances, JBOD storage systems and other products for a variety of data center and storage applications. Viking Enterprise Solutions award winning products are tailored for integration into OEM, system integrator and data center products, reducing development and operating costs while improving time-to-market. More information is available at www.vikingenterprisesolutions.com.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corporation, a Fortune 500 company, is a leading integrated manufacturing solutions provider serving the fastest growing segments of the global Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) market. Recognized as a technology leader, Sanmina provides end-to-end manufacturing solutions, delivering superior quality and support to Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) primarily in the communications networks, storage, industrial, defense, medical, automotive and energy industries. Sanmina has facilities strategically located in key regions throughout the world. More information about the company is available at www.sanmina.com.

Sanmina Safe Harbor Statement

The foregoing, including the discussion regarding the Company's future prospects, contains certain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, including uncertainties associated with economic conditions in the electronics industry, particularly in the principal industry sectors served by the Company, changes in customer requirements and in the volume of sales principal customers, the ability of Sanmina to effectively assimilate acquired businesses and achieve the anticipated benefits of its acquisitions, and competition and technological change. The Company's actual results of operations may differ significantly from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements as a result of these and other factors, including factors set forth in our Company's Annual and quarterly reports filed with the Securities Exchange Commission.

