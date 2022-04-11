Ellucian Unveils Inaugural Impact Report Reinforcing Long-Term Commitment to Corporate Social Responsibility

New Annual Update to Highlight Impact on Community, Employees and the Environment

RESTON, Va., April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellucian , a leading higher education technology solutions provider, today released its first-ever Impact Report reflecting the Company's deep, long-term commitment to corporate social responsibility. The 2021 Report – to be updated annually - shares Ellucian's work as a company to offer a safe, ethical, and inclusive workplace, support success for all students, make a positive impact in our communities, and reduce environmental impact.

Ellucian guides over 2,700 customers in more than 50 countries—improving operations and enhancing the user experience for their faculties, staff, and over 20 million students. (PRNewsfoto/Ellucian) (PRNewswire)

"We believe in the power education has to transform lives and Ellucian is focused on helping students accomplish their educational goals to achieve the future they desire. Our commitment extends beyond our innovative software solutions and services to an overall culture built on supporting student success," said Laura Ipsen, President and CEO, Ellucian. "Ellucian is proud to serve the global higher education community and we operate guided by a collective spirit to always do the right thing. I am proud to share our actions and resulting impact against our priorities while empowering institutions to help more than 26 million students on their educational journeys."

Highlights from the Report include:

PATH Scholarship: A feature on the PATH Scholarship program, which has provided over $1 million in support to 1,100+ students in financial need since its founding in 2020.

Diversity, Equity, Inclusion & Belonging: A look at Ellucian's commitment to cultivating and growing an inclusive culture that celebrates individuals' differences, attracts diverse talent, and inspires an open environment that enables all employees to do their best work and bring their full selves to the workplace. This includes the first-ever release of Ellucian's workforce representation data across gender and region globally, and U.S. ethnicity.

Carbon Emissions and Waste Management: A reflection of the Company's efforts to reduce waste and Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions, and commitment to follow SBTi methodology to set a GHG emissions reduction goal in 2022.

Strong Governance: Ellucian's central focus on always doing the right thing, reflected in our long-term investments in ethics and compliance, and data privacy and security, and our growing commitment to responsible supply chain.

"Now more than ever, the opportunity to do meaningful work and be part of solving society's biggest challenges is a key factor in choosing an employer. Ellucian's mission of transforming higher education and our collaborative, people first culture is what unites us," said Greg Giangrande, Chief People and Communications Officer, Ellucian. "At our core, we are a team driven by purpose -- including a laser focus on student success, as well as investing in our global communities, reducing our environmental footprint, and supporting diversity, inclusion and equity in the workplace and across our industry."

For more information, view the full report at Ellucian Impact Report | Ellucian.

ABOUT ELLUCIAN

Ellucian is the market leader charting the digital future of higher education with a portfolio of cloud-ready technology solutions and services. From student recruitment to workforce analytics; from fundraising opportunities to alumni engagement; Ellucian's comprehensive suite of data-rich tools gives colleges and universities the information they need to lead with confidence.

Working with a community of more than 2,700 customers in over 50 countries, Ellucian keeps innovating as higher education keeps evolving. Drawing on its comprehensive higher education business acumen and suite of services, Ellucian guides its customers through manageable, sustainable digital transformation—so that every type of institution and student can thrive in today's fast-changing landscape. To find out what's next in higher education solutions and services, visit Ellucian at www.ellucian.com.

Media Contact

Lindsay Stanley

Lindsay.Stanley@Ellucian.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Ellucian